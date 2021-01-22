IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory Thursday night.
It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten), who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.
Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers. Aljami Durham scored 14, and Armaan Franklin had 11.
Indiana (9-6, 4-4) trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run. The Hawkeyes did not have a field goal for an 11-minute stretch until Joe Toussaint’s layup with 59.6 seconds remaining. They were 9 of 34 from the field in the second half, including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers.
Iowa, ranked second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 39.5%, was just 5 of 23 from behind the arc for the game.
Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led Iowa with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points, all but one in the first half, and added 12 rebounds.
Garza and Wieskamp combined for 30 first-half points as Iowa led 37-31 at the break.
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick did not play in the second half because of a lower leg injury. Fredrick was questionable for the game because of the injury, but played 13 minutes in the first half. Fredrick, who has started every game this season and came in averaging 9.8 points, missed both his shots and did not score. ... Indiana guard Trey Galloway did not play because of a sore back.
Indiana, which had lost two of three, earned an impressive road win over a top-5 team for its postseason resumé.
Iowa had won 22 of its previous 23 home games, and now will play two of its next three on the road.
No. 24 UCLA 61,
California 57
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cody Riley scored 13 points, Jules Bernard made a clutch 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining and No. 24 UCLA shook off a mistake-filled night to beat California.
The Bruins (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) committed 14 turnovers and were sloppy offensively but ended the game on a 7-2 run.
Riley converted a spinning layup that put UCLA ahead 54-52. After Grant Anticevich’s fifth 3-pointer gave Cal the lead, Riley made a 17-foot jumper and Bernard followed with his pivotal shot from beyond the arc that gave UCLA a four-point lead.
Bernard finished with 11 points to help the Bruins to their eighth consecutive win over the Golden Bears.
Anticevich scored 21 points and made five 3s for California (7-9, 2-7). The Bears played without leading scorer Matt Bradley.
UCLA improved to 14-3 in two seasons under Mick Cronin in games decided by five points or less.
UCLA: It definitely wasn’t pretty and Cronin angrily stomped his feet on more than a few occasions. The Bruins defense played better down the stretch, however, and that was the difference. UCLA held Cal scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes after the Bears took their final lead.
California: Bradley is nursing a right ankle injury that has kept him out of seven of the last nine games, and it showed. Anticevich was the only Bears player in double figures.
