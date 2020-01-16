By John Finnerty
STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania updated its state anti-hazing law in October 2018 in response to an earlier hazing scandal at Penn State — the 2017 death of Timothy Piazza, who died after he was injured during a night of drinking at a fraternity.
That law called for harsher penalties, including the creation of a new offense, aggravated hazing, for cases that result in a death. It also required schools to have anti-hazing rules, enforcement policies and preventative measures and to make information about hazing violations available to the public to help inform students and parents.
In response to the public notice requirements, Penn State has begun posting a report listing hazing incidents on campus. The most recent report — covering the period between Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 19, 2019 — doesn’t mention the allegations included in a lawsuit filed Monday by former football player Isaiah Humphries. The filing alleges Humphries and other underclassmen teammates were hazed by upperclassmen and that coach James Franklin allowed it to continue.
Humphries transferred from Penn State more than a year ago, but his lawsuit has the former Nittany Lions defensive back embroiled in a scuffle with the university.
Penn State’s hazing report does include five other hazing incidents in 2019 and nine hazing incidents in 2018. All but one of those incidents involved fraternities or sororities. The only non-Greek organization included in the report was the Student Athletic Trainers Club, which last April was cited by the university for an incident that involved pressuring new members to drink alcohol.
The 2018 hazing law was championed by state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre County, whose district includes Penn State.
Philadelphia-based attorney Steven F. Marino filed the lawsuit on behalf of Humphries on Monday in U.S. Middle District Court. The suit names Franklin, Penn State defensive lineman Damion Barber and Penn State University as defendants.
Penn State released two statements on Tuesday, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the school hadn’t issued any additional statements.
Asked Wednesday whether the senator would comment on whether he believes Penn State complied with the new hazing law in its handling of the Humphries’ allegations, Corman’s spokeswoman Jennifer Kocher said “we don’t have enough information to really comment at this time.”
Kocher added though that Penn State officials had been actively involved in helping develop the 2018 hazing law.
“The university took an active role in pushing for changes in the hazing law that included the increased reporting requirements,” she said. “We appreciated their input and assistance in working to make this the strictest anti-hazing legislation in the U.S. and a model for all other states to enact.”
Humphries, a defensive back, arrived at Penn State as part of the 2018 recruiting class. He announced his intentions to transfer four days after Penn State’s regular-season finale that year against Maryland.
“After many months of prayer and thought, I will be leaving Penn State,” Humphries’ tweet dated Nov. 28, 2018, read. “I’m so thankful for the coaches and the staff for allowing me to come here all the way from Texas. I have made many friends here that I will dearly miss and it’s going to be hard to leave them here. But in order to grow and not lose the passion that I have for football and for everything that I value. I unfortune (sic) will be transferring from this place. I appreciate everything that has been given to me and the relationships I have made along the way. Good luck to the Nittany Lions in their bowl game and I wish them the best. So now, I’ll be figuring out where I will call home next.”
Humphries transferred to Cal last January and sat out the 2019 season per the NCAA’s transfer rules.
Neither Humphries nor his family has spoken publicly about the lawsuit, as advised by Marino. Humphries’ father, Leonard, played defensive back at Penn State.
Current and former Penn State players on Tuesday defended their program through several tweets shared on social media, as safety Garrett Taylor, defensive lineman Fred Hansard, safety Lamont Wade, offensive lineman Rasheed Walker and others took to the platform.
“Was at PSU when Isaiah got on campus & I promise you the allegations are false, looking for money & a headline smh,” Former Penn State defensive lineman Corey Bolds tweeted on Tuesday.
This week’s lawsuit is the second to befall Penn State’s football program in the past year.
Last August, former Penn State athletic physician Dr. Scott Lynch filed a lawsuit against Franklin and Penn State. Lynch contends Franklin attempted to influence him to prematurely clear injured players and had him removed from the position after Lynch reported the alleged coercion. Lynch has also retained Marino for his lawsuit.
In December, Franklin signed a contract extension at Penn State that runs through the 2025 season.
