By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Neshannock High tennis players Kelli Huffman and Margo Silverman advanced to the WPIAL Doubles Championships as a result of their performance in the Section 2A event at Blackhawk High yesterday.
Huffman and Silverman, the No. 2 seed, lost in the semifinals, but qualified for the WPIAL event set for Wednesday at North Allegheny High.
Huffman and Silverman will compete for third/fourth place this afternoon against Blackhawk’s Jules Beeghley and Chloe Stein.
Neshannock’s No. 2 team of Cristina Memo/Ava Horn upset the No. 5 seed from Quaker Valley before losing in the quarterfinals.
“I felt all four girls competed very well,” Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “They don’t play a lot of doubles as a team during the season. With the limited practice, all the girls did well. This experience will help us during the playoff run.”
GolfNeshannock tops Mohawk
The Lancers ended the regular season with a 196-228 win in Section 5-2A play over the front nine at Stonecrest.
Liam McGann shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead Neshannock, followed by Nick Viggiano with a 37, Liam Kosior with a 39, Preston Turk with a 40 and Justin Lockley with a 44.
For Mohawk, Jack Barth shot a 39, Jackson Miller a 42, Preston McConnell a 43 and Kelci Yeager and Kevan Yorns 52s.
The Lancers ended the regular season at section champions at 11-0 both in the section and overall. The Warriors completed their campaign at 4-8, 6-8.
Ellwood City tops Laurel
The Wolverines edged the Spartans 221-223 in Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Del-Mar Golf Course.
Laurel’s Sam Haswell was medalist with a 39, followed by Nolan Ayres with a 42, Marcus Haswell with a 45, Greg Preisser with a 46 and Caleb Gilmore 51.
For Ellwood, Tyler Richards shot a 40, Joey Hudson a 44, Geoffrey Bokor a 45 and Milo Sesti and Zion Baney 46s.
VolleyballMohawk tops Union
The Lady Warriors were 25-20, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19 winners in Section 1-2A action at home.
Megan Veon had seven kills and three blocks for the victors (2-6), while Paige Householder
