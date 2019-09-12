Neshannock High’s No. 1 and No. 2 tennis players, Kelli Huffman and Margo Silverman, advanced to the semifinals of the WPIAL Section 2-2A Singles Tournament held at Blackhawk High yesterday.
By reaching the semifinals, the seniors qualified for the WPIAL Tennis Singles Championships next Thursday at Shady Side Academy. They first will compete against each other today for third and fourth place at Brady’s Run Park.
“I thought the girls played very well under very hot and humid conditions. They competed against the best competition in our section and really used their experience throughout the day,” veteran Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “This tournament will really help them and the team as we enter the playoff run. This was a great day for the Lancers.”
Huffman, the No. 3 seed, defeated Central Valley’s Brook Burhenn 10-1 in the round of 16, beat Ellwood City’s Molly McCommons 10-3 in the quarterfinals and lost to Blackhawk’s No. 2 seed Julia Begley 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Silverman, the No. 5 seed, topped Ellwood City Madylin McCommons 10-0 in the round of 16, defeated No. 4 seed Haley Racioppo from Ambridge 11-9 in the quarterfinals and lost to Beaver’s No. 1 seed Anna Blum 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals.
