Aayanni Hudson scored a game-high 36 points as the New Castle High School girls basketball team rallied for a 77-70 nonsection home victory over Farrell on Saturday.
The Lady ‘Canes (13-8) trailed 24-18 after the first quarter before knotting the count at 38 at the break. New Castle forged a 58-54 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.
“We started a little sluggish, Farrell was really good,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “They run the floor, they could run with us and they were scrappy; it was a great atmosphere.
“I wasn’t happy to give up 70 points. But us scoring 77 was pleasing. It shows me how far we’ve come. Defensively, we were sloppy. You don’t want to ever give up 70.”
Kerri Lyles was next behind Hudson with 13 markers and Mia Graham added 12.
Hudson notched nine rebounds, five assists and three steals as well. She scored 12 points in the first quarter and 21 in the opening half.
“She works hard,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She’s still young. When she makes mistakes, she makes up for it. She’s one of our playmakers. when she gets going, everyone gets going.”
Graham dished out 11 assists for the winners and Lyles snared six boards.
“I thought when the game needed sped up, she was able to do it,” DiNardo-Joseph said of Graham. “When it needed to be slowed down, she told me she’s got this and she slowed it down.
“I thought Lyles played great, too.”
Jaylie Green scored 24 points to lead Farrell (12-6), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
“It was a fun game,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “It was like a game of we score, they score; back and forth.”
Laurel 57, Vincentian Academy 38
The Lady Spartans regrouped after a rough start en route to an easy nonsection win over the Lady Royals in the Shooutout at Sewickley Academy.
Laurel (13-7) trailed 10-0 to start the game and didn’t get on the board until 2:10 remained in the opening period. The Lady Spartans trailed 12-10 after the first quarter before taking a 33-20 lead at the half.
Laurel increased the advantage to 50-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“We came out strong in the second quarter,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was a great win. That’s why we schedule a tough schedule.”
Regan Atkins paced Laurel with 19 points and five assists. Faith Gibson was next with eight markers.
Reese Bintrim pulled down a team-best 11 rebounds for the Lady Spartans and Danielle Pontius posted five assists to go with her seven markers.
“Regan Atkins had a heck of a game for us,” Stebbins said.
Tara Lucot led Vincentian Academy (14-5) with 14 points.
“We did a great job defensively,” Stebbins said. “Vincentian has been historically strong and they’re good again this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.