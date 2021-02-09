New Castle's Aayanni Hudson dribbles up the floor during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson shoots during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham fights for a rebound during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Aayanni Hudson was stellar for the New Castle High girls basketball team Monday night.
Hudson poured in a career-best 38 points for the Lady ‘Canes in a 63-55 WPIAL Section 2-4A home win over Montour.
“She’s just a special kid,” New Castle coach Kara Joseph said of Hudson. “She makes so many things happen.
“She makes everybody around her better. She’s such a good teammate. I love being her coach. I’m proud of her and I’m proud of all of them.”
The win by New Castle (2-4 section, 4-4 overall) avenged a 54-31 road loss to the Lady Spartans last month.
“We watched film and we weren’t ourselves down there,” Joseph said. “It was back and forth, and they closed the half on an 8-0 run, and then we deflated.
Story continues below video
“We kept telling them Montour is a really good team, they play well together. If we play our game and stick to our game plan and what we can control that this one shouldn’t slip away from us. I thought we had a really good game plan and they stuck to it. It was nice to see that great support out there for 32 minutes.”
Hudson scored all 12 of the Lady ‘Canes’ points in the first quarter and she finished the first half with 19 tallies. Hudson added 10 rebounds and three blocks as well.
Neena Flora followed with 15 points, while Mia Graham notched six markers, seven assists and four rebounds.
Montour (4-5, 7-7) turned the ball over with 1:35 to go and trailing 59-53. The Lady ‘Canes were able to make free throws down the stretch to put the game away.
Olivia Lyscik scored 24 points for the Lady Spartans.
1 of 13
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson sets up the offense during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham fights for a rebound during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots a free throw during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle huddles during a timeout.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson dribbles up the floor during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham throws a pass during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots a free throw during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles up the floor during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudsonshotts a free throw during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson shoots during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham sets up the offense.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Girls basketball: Montour at New Castle
1 of 13
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson sets up the offense during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham fights for a rebound during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots a free throw during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle huddles during a timeout.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson dribbles up the floor during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham throws a pass during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots a free throw during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles up the floor during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudsonshotts a free throw during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson shoots during a home game against Montour.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Neena Flora shoots during a home game against Montour.
John A. Schotsch, 95, of Wampum, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Shenango On The Green in New Wilmington. Born Nov. 5, 1925, in Wampum, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary Bender Schotsch. He was married to Frances Ferrante Schotsch for over 73 years. They married on May 3, 1947…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.