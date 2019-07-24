The third annual Howard Hanna Night Golf Event is set for Friday at Sylvan Heights.
The event is to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund. Several games are on tap, including a golf ball drop, pitch into the cup, and hit the bubble.
There will be raffles to win gift card prizes or cash. The fee is $100 per person or $400 per team. First place will win $400.
The tee off time is set for 9:30 p.m. and registration for captains begins at 6:30 p.m. Dinner, beverages and glow golf balls will be provided.
For information, call Jodi Peluso or Sam Angelucci at (724) 6545555.
