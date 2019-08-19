CNHI News Service
The tech’s world’s newest multimillionaire wasn’t some Silicon Valley wiz who came up with a hot new app, or a scientist who made a breakthrough in quantum computing.
It was a 16-year-old kid from from Pottsgrove, Pa. And he got rich by being really, really good at a video game.
Kyle Giersdorf, who goes by the gamer tag “Bugha,” was the top player at the “Fortnite” World Cup, which wrapped up in late July. His prize: $3 million.
It was just a portion of the $100 million that Epic Games, the company that made “Fortnite,” said it will give out in prizes this year.
For those that don’t know, “Fortnite” is a free-to-play video game that can be experienced on almost all gaming systems. A bare bones description of the game is that 100 players are dropped onto an island, they gather up guns and ammo and medical kits, and then they blast away at each other until there is just one player left standing.
“Fortnite” was launched in July 2017 and became immensely popular, especially with young kids who could regularly be found breaking into dance moves — “The Floss” or “Orange Justice” — that were popularized in “Fortnite” as purchasable character emotes.
In February of this year, Epic Games announced that it would be holding its inaugural World Cup tournaments — one tournament for solo players and another for duos — where it would be giving out $30 million in prize money.
Everyone 13-and-up was eligible (under 17 required a parent’s permission). All they had to do was click on a button in the game to enter a qualifier.
An estimated 40 million players signed on. Over the course of three months and several qualifying stages, from mid-April to July, the field was winnowed down to the final 100 players for the solo tournament, and 50 teams for the duos.
A prize of $1 million was awarded to the winners of the qualifying rounds each week. Every player that made it to the finals won $50,000.
The final rounds were then held live at the 23,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, which sold out of tickets for all three days of the finals.
The duos event was one by Emil “Nyhrox” Pederson and David “Aqua” Wang. They split a $3 million prize.
The solo event was dominated by Giersdorf — a member of the Sentinels pro esports team — who nearly doubled the points total of the second-place finisher, Harrison “Psalm” Chang, who took home $1.8 million.
Giersdorf’s $3 million prize was the largest-ever esports bounty won by a single player. It was more money than Novak Djokovic made for winning Wimbledon this year ($2.98 million). And it was more than Grant Woodland made by winning the U.S. Open golf tournament this summer ($2.25 million).
Giersdorf hit the talk show circuit soon after his win. He told ESPN, “I’m just going to save the money and invest it and not do anything dumb with it. I want to get a new desk, that’s about it.”
