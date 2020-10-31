Approximately three months removed from wondering if there even would be a 2020 scholastic football season, Brandon Phillian is trying to maintain perspective while exhibiting graciousness.
Phillian’s Wilmington High football team (6-0) faces Farrell (5-2) Saturday for the District 10 Class 2A championship. Game time at Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington is 7 p.m.
Owing to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a reflective Phillian could not foresee back in late-August this opportunity in the offing.
“I’m certainly grateful for the opportunity,” Phillian said. “Back in the summer, we were talking about the possibility of football in the spring (of 2021). So the fact we’re playing football this fall and having the opportunity to compete for a District 10 championship? I’m extremely grateful and I certainly don’t want to take this for granted. And our players also are grateful for this opportunity.
“The fact we had all that uncertainty ... to be talking about a District 10 championship game is something that has brought a lot of joy to the kids and us, as coaches.”
Echoing those sentiments, Steelers’ skipper Amp Pegues said, “Oh, very grateful. You might complain about certain things. But for these kids to get out and be able to play, especially their senior year, and for us to be able to play football at all, I’m grateful for that. When you consider where we were, to be playing for another district title – in another (enrollment) class in 2A – very grateful.”
Wilmington is the reigning four-time District 10 Class 2A champion.
Last year, the Greyhounds came within one win of advancing to a third straight PIAA championship game. Farrell forged five consecutive Class 1A district championships and captured back-to-back commonwealth crowns before ascending to Class 2A this year.
Farrell is 15-1 all-time in district championships games. The lone loss occurred in 1988 to Wilmington (10-7). Meanwhile, Wilmington is 16-4 in district title tilts. This will be the program’s 19th District 10 championship game appearance in 27 seasons.
This week’s Harrisburg Patriot-News’ statewide poll lists Wilmington No. 2 and Farrell No. 7. This will be the third meeting this season between the proud programs. Wilmington swept the regular-season Region 2 series – 41-20 at Farrell on Sept. 18, and 21-20 at home on Oct. 10.
One other added element to the drama: Only Saturday’s winner advances to the PIAA playoffs, meaning one of Pennsylvania’s best Class 2A programs will not be competing for a 2020 state championship.
Pressure?
For Phillian, the postseason commences his concept of “one-week Super Bowls.” Facing Farrell for a third time in eight weeks, Phillian feels, “adds a whole other layer and dimension ... it’s different from any scenario I’ve been a part of in fourteen years of coaching. It’s exciting for Farrell and it’s exciting for us and our players. For the communities – for all of Mercer County – to see a match-up like this happen not just once or twice, but three times in the same season is an incredible thing for Mercer County fans. It’s something that presents a unique challenge for us and for Farrell.
“But any time you see the same opponent multiple times in the same season makes it difficult – especially when you see an opponent as worthy as Farrell is. The pressure, Pegues said, “is more on Wilmington. They beat us twice, they’re a senior-laden team, they’re ranked higher than us, and this was predicted to be one of their better teams in a long while.
“So the pressure’s on them to beat us. We’re the ‘newcomers’ coming up to 2A. There’s pressure on oneself, but the pressure’s on them.”
The teams’ familiarity makes game-planning a creative challenge. Phillian said last week’s Farrell win over Northwestern “ ... just confirmed ... how talented Farrell is on both sides of ball.
“But,” Phillian said, “we’re in the same boat. The challenge is it’s a matter of how much you do different (from the first two games). How much, if anything, do you get away from who you are and what you’re good at. So I think you have to find that balance – that’s the big key in preparing for this game.”
“We know what they do and they know what we do, so it’s all about who executes better,” Pegues reasoned.
The teams traded touchdowns and were tied at 20 in the initial meeting before the Greyhounds’ ground game asserted itself during the second half. In the encore the Steelers seemed destined to avenge the earlier loss; however a blocked point after attempt prevented a tie at 21 with 8:02 remaining. Then on a fourth-and-two play in the waning seconds, the Hounds’ Weston Phanco tackled Farrell’s Christian Hartley a yard shy of a drive-sustaining first down.
The Greyhounds’ churned out 695 yards on the ground in the two games, led by Ethan Susen (34 carries, 318 yards, two touchdowns), Darren Miller (35-237, three touchdowns), Caelan Bender (17-88, two touchdowns) and Luke Edwards (9-52, two touchdowns).
That has been offset by Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth (42-286, four touchdowns), a newly-minted 3,000-yard career rusher. More telling, Stallworth and Hartley have hit the ‘Hounds for a pair of scoring strikes (46, 76 yards). While Wilmington ran for 464 yards in the initial meeting, Farrell went for 432 yards in the rematch.
Stallworth (3,024) can surpass Braxton Chapman (3,067) for second place in all-time Farrell football rushing annals. A junior, Stallworth then would set his sights on Christian Lewis (4,317). The Greyhounds have out-gained the Steelers, 726-670. But Farrell has passed for 308 yards, as Hartley has hit 11 of 21 attempts for 277 yards and 2 TDs. The teams have minimized turnovers (Farrell 2 interceptions; Wilmington 1 lost fumble).
But for Pegues, penalties have been problematic. Farrell was flagged 24 times for 124 yards in the two games, while Wilmington was 13 times for 133 yards lost.
“A lot of false-starts, holding calls, jumping offsides. If we cut those at least in half, that’s a good thing for us,” Pegues acknowledged.
To his point, the Steelers seemed destined for a game-winning score in the encore. However, on a second-and-eight play from Wilmington’s 16-yard line Stallworth’s 10-yard sprint around right end was negated by a holding call with 63 ticks to play.
Conversely, twice during the fourth quarter of that second meeting Wilmington was whistled for personal fouls.
Looking through the prism of pressure to win the District 10 championship and secure a PIAA playoff berth, Phillian observed, “I really think it depends on which lens you’re looking through. For us, I think confidence comes from the first two games. Through Farrell’s lens, they have an edge to try and bounce back from the first two games.
“Either way – no matter which team you are and how you’re looking at it – it’s a playoff game,” Phillian continued. “The regular season, as exciting as it was, that’s behind us. So every week now, as I’ve told our team, we’re looking to go 1-0. Each game is a ‘one-week Super Bowl,’ so that puts (the regular season) out the window. There’s going to be no next week for one of us, and that’s why we have that ‘one-week Super Bowl’ mentality.”
Pegues was asked if he’s been able to enjoy the ride playing Wilmington for the third time in seven weeks.
“Through our lens, there’s certainly an element of pressure after being able to come away with a victory in the first two games,” Phillian said. “Farrell is the two-time defending (PIAA 1A) champion, so certainly there’s a lot of pressure to keep winning in the playoffs and continue rolling. So both teams have pressure, heading into this game. It’s two veteran, two very talented teams. But once you get to that first kickoff and the ball’s in the air, the pressure’s gone and you’re going have two teams that are well-coached, two well-prepared teams taking the field looking to capture a very special District 10 championship.
“These playoff games, that’s why we’re looking at them as ‘one-week Super Bowls,’ and that’s certainly the mind-set for me and the team has that, as well,” Phillian continued. “From one week to the next when you get into these playoffs we treat every opponent the same. But that being said, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Pegues and for his Farrell team, and the program.
“Certainly, a big matchup of this magnitude in the district playoffs is new territory for a lot of people. So when you look at the metrics of the two teams — and with Farrell being a multiple defending state champion and with what’s at stake — it’s a heavyweight battle with unique circumstances,” Phillian summarized. “ ... One slip-up and your season can end a lot earlier than you’d like. So I think it really depends on which lens you’re looking through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.