The Wilmington High boys basketball team will open its District 10, playoff road on Friday.
The Greyhounds will host Union City in Class 2A action at 7 p.m. Wilmington is the fourth seed out of Region 2, while Union City is the fifth seed out of Region 3.
Coach Mike Jeckavitch’s Wilmington team is 9-13 overall. Union City is 8-14 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.