The Wilmington High football team locked up another district championship last week.
On Friday, the Greyhounds will set their sights on a new journey — a trip through the PIAA playoffs.
Wilmington opens the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday when it battles Chestnut Ridge at Somerset High School. The teams met last year in the opening round of the state playoffs with the Greyhounds posting a 40-33 decision at Slippery Rock University.
“The next championship you look to would be the state championship,” second-year Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “But right now we’re looking at one-week Super Bowls; every single week is bigger than the next. It’s do-or-die.
“The only Super Bowl we’re focused on right now is Chestnut Ridge. We’re playing a team we played last year and that game came down to the wire. Our mindset right now is one-week Super Bowls.”
The Greyhounds (10-0) reached the PIAA playoffs by knocking off Greenville 45-7 in the District 10, Class 2A championship game. It marked the fourth consecutive District 10 crown for Wilmington and the program’s 14th since joining D-10 in 1994.
“The D-10 championship is something any team aspires to achieve. We were no different,” Phillian said. “This is a program that has had success.
“Every (championship) is so different. It’s all about the process getting there. The journey is what makes it so special.”
The Greyhounds are bidding for a third consecutive trip to Hershey to play for a state championship. Wilmington was defeated both times by Southern Columbia in the state championship game.
The Lions (9-2) advanced with a 41-20 win over Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 title tilt last week.
“Chestnut Ridge is an outstanding football team,” Phillian said. “Offensively, Logan Pfister is back. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback and Trey Maxwell is a good running back. They’re physical up front.
“Defensively, they rally to the ball and they are good tacklers. It’s a complete football team and they are a talented opponent. They are what you would expect to see when you reach the state playoffs.”
Wilmington graduated eight players on both sides of the ball from last year’s team.
“That’s exactly what makes this season so special,” Phillian said of those departures. “Coming into the season, people didn’t know what to expect from us.
“We had a lot of new faces. The key to that was the first two games playing two extremely good football teams in Sharon and Farrell. To get off to a 2-0 start, they just trusted in each other and that was really a springboard to our success and they’ve continued to play at a high level ever since.”
Pfister, a 6-foot-2, 178-pound junior quarterback/safety, paces the Lions’ offense in both passing and rushing. He is 125 of 193 through the air for 1,693 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Pfister has amassed 724 yards rushing on 128 attempts with 14 scores.
“He is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. He’s fantastic,” Phillian said of Pfister. “He’s got all kinds of rushing yards. He will run it on design run plays.
“At the same time, you can’t sleep on his arm. He can make any throw. He throws a nice, deep ball and short timing routes. He’s everything you want in a quarterback; he’s very talented and he’s certainly got our attention.”
Maxwell, a 5-11, 195-pound senior fullback/inside linebacker, has rolled up 510 rushing yards on 104 attempts and 15 touchdowns.
“Maxwell is a tough, hard-nosed runner,” Phillian said.
The Lions are averaging 29.8 points a game and allowing 17.
“Chestnut Ridge is multiple defensively,” Phillian said. “They’re based out of a 4-4. But if you spread them out, they can become a 4-2-5 real easy.
“It’s based on what you do offensively. They will look to match you.”
The Greyhounds have outscored the opposition 436-70.
Wilmington’s offensive attack is led by Caelan Bender and Darren Miller.
Bender, a 5-10, 175-pound junior quarterback/safety, has completed 52 passes in 98 attempts for 1,051 yards with 16 touchdowns and no interceptions. Bender also has scored seven touchdowns.
Miller, a 5-10, 175-pound junior running back/linebacker, has rushed for 995 yards on 125 attempts with 14 touchdowns.
Phillian reported the team is in good health entering the state playoff opener.
“Everybody that played in the District 10 championship game is a full go,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to be at that point.”
Leading the charge of healthy players is Ethan Susen. Susen, a 5-9, 157-pound junior running back/cornerback, returned in the regular season finale against Hickory after missing three games because of a knee injury.
Last week, Susen scored three touchdowns in the championship win over Greenville. He scored on a run, a punt return and a scoring aerial from Bender.
“Ethan has really progressed well,” Phillian said. “He’s ahead of schedule and he was a full go against Greenville.
“I couldn’t be more happier of how he played against Greenville.”
Phillian pointed out the keys for another Wilmington win Friday night.
“First and foremost, we have to play a disciplined football game,” he said. “We have to win the turnover battle and limit the penalties.
“We have to establish the line of scrimmage offensively and sustain drives. Defensively, we have to limit the big plays.”
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Clarion vs. Ridgway-Johnsonburg matchup either Nov. 22 or Nov. 23 at a time and site to be determined.
