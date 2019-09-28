There is no question that the Wilmington High football team knows how to win.
The Greyhounds proved Friday night that they also know how to adjust.
Wilmington played through an injury to star running back Ethan Susen en route to a 45-0 Region 4-2A rout of visiting Greenville on Friday.
With the win, the Greyhounds (2-0 region, 6-0 overall) clinched a District 10 playoff berth. The Trojans slipped to 1-1, 3-3.
Susen was relegated to the bench after suffering a knee injury against Conneaut, Ohio, last week. He came into Friday’s game as the fourth-leading rusher in Lawrence County with 536 yards on 64 carries.
“He had an MRI today (Friday) and we are awaiting those results,” second-year Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “We are hoping it’s just an MCL sprain and nothing more serious.”
In Susen’s absence, Darren Miller stepped up, rushing for 127 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Caelan Bender was 5 of 12 through the air for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior McConahy caught four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Shane Cox scored on a run and pass.
“With Ethan out, other guys needed to fill that void and they came through,” Phillian said. “It was great to see them step up.
“We had to use some different formations to account for his absence. Caelan was a big key to that because we asked him not only to throw the ball but to run it more,” he added. “And Darren Miller had a great night. We still have work to do, but it really all came together for us.”
Wilmington scored early in the game on a a 5-yard run by Shane Cox. Daniel Hartwell made the first of his five extra-point kicks. The Greyhounds went up 14-0 on a 27-yard pass from Bender to McConahy.
Cox added another TD in the second quarter, this time on a 33-yard pass from Bender.
Miller’s 68-yard run, a 67-yard pass from Bender to McConahy and a 5-yard run from Anthony Reed closed out the scoring.
Wilmington travels to Iroquois on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.