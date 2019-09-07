ALBION — The Wilmington High football team is on a roll.
The Greyhounds drilled Northwestern, 42-14, in District 10 nonregion action at Rogers Field last night.
Wilmington is now 3-0. Northwestern slipped to 1-2.
Quarterback Caelan Bender connected on 10 of 19 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns for the ’Hounds. His favorite targets were Junior McConahy (five catches for 84 yards), Shane Cox (three catches for 33 yards) and Ethan Susen (2 catches for 32 yards).
“We wanted to work on our passing game tonight and I thought Caelan Bender threw the ball very well,” second-year Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “Our receivers did a very good job of catching the ball. It was definitely a good night for both.
“This game was not automatic for us,” Phillian added. “Going up north and on the road after coming off two big victories — Northwestern is a tough, physical team and I felt this could be the classic trap game. We needed to go up there with the right mindset. The guys really showed the buy-in tonight.”
Susen led all rushers with 77 yards on 11 carries and three TDs.
Susen got things rolling with a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added a 25-yard TD pass from Bender later in the period.
Three second-quarter scores put the mercy rule into effect for the second half. Bender scored on a 1-yard run, Shane Cox added a 10-yard pass from Bender and McConahy nabbed a 1-yard pass from Bender to boost the score to 35-0 at intermission.
Susen closed out Wilmington’s scoring with a 5-yard run in the third quarter. Daniel Hartwell and Ethan Winters shared kicking duties and went a perfect 6 for 6.
Northwestern tacked on a score in the third period and another in the fourth.
Wilmington has a history with Rogers Field. On Oct. 27, 2006, Wilmington gave now-retired head coach Terry Verrelli his 200th career win when the Greyhounds won 19-0 in a rainstorm.
So exactly how good are the Greyhounds, who are coming off two straight PIAA Class 2A championship games?
“We are at a great spot, but we want to remain humble and always remain hungry, whether we’re on the game or practice field,” Phillian said. “We replaced a lot of starters on both sides of the ball so in our minds, we’re still getting to where we want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.