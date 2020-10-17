SHARPSVILLE — The Wilmington High football team isn’t used to playing catch up.
But when the Greyhounds do come from behind, they tend to do it in a big way.
At McCracken Field in Sharpsville, Region 2 champion Wilmington (6-0) trailed 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-12 in the second stanza, but stepped on the gas in the second half and scored 41 unanswered points to beat the Blue Devils (2-4). The ‘Hounds are coached by Brandon Phillian. His father-in-law Paul Piccirillo is the Sharpsville coach.
Sharpsville took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 6-yard TD pass from Caullin Summers to Danny Henwood and Liam Campbell’s extra-point kick.
The Greyhounds tied the game 7-all in the 2nd quarter on a 20-yard TD pass from Caelan Bender to Ethan Susen and Daniel Hartwell’s PAT and then went up 13-7 on a 24-yard touchdown run by Darren Miller.
Sharpsville answered and went up 14-13 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Summers to Ryan Ladjevich and Campbell’s kick.
Wilmington led 16-14 at halftime on a 21-yard field goal by Hartwell.
In the second half, the Greyhounds scored six rushing touchdowns to pull away for the win. Luke Edwards (25 and 55 yards) and Gage DeCaprio (19 and 26 yards) had two each.
Miller added a 10-yard TD run and Susen scored from 18 yards out.
Edwards rushed for 170 yards on 11 carries and Susen added 109 yards on 12 totes for the Hounds. Bender threw for 20 yards and Cole McCallister went 2-for-4 for 19 yards. Susen had 1 catch for 20 yards.
For Sharpsville, Summers went 7-of-13 for 111 yards with the 2 TD tosses. Ladjevich hauled in 2 passes for 88 yards. Henwood (8-39) was the Blue Devils’ top rusher.
Wilmington’s next stop is the District 10, Class 2A semifinals Friday.
