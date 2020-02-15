By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The Wilmington High boys basketball team has a tough road ahead in the District 10, Class 2A playoffs.
But for now, the Greyhounds are celebrating Friday night’s big win.
Wilmington defeated Union City 49-41 in the opening round at the Greyhounds’ gym.
Now the journey for Wilmington (10-13) gets extremely tough since it plays Cambridge Springs (19-3) in the second round Friday at a site and time to be announced.
And the ‘Hounds will have to do it without star Junior McConahy, who will undergo surgery for a torn labrum next week.
“Junior has been fighting a torn labrium all season and it was time,” Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We let him play this one last game but that had to be it. He gutted it out all season and was a warrior.
“Hopefully we can find that toughness from another person.”
Shane Cox paced Wilmington with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. McConahy had 12 rebounds, Caelan Bender seven steals and seven assists and Mason Reed four steals.
Wilmington led 17-11 after one quarter and 32-20 at the half.
“We were actually up 15 in the final seconds of the second quarter and they hit a 3 at the buzzer,” Jeckavitch said.
“I thought Junior McConahy’s energy in first half gave us the big lead. He scored all of his points in the first half but he also had a lot of steals, tipped balls and offensive rebounds in the first half.”
The wheels came off a bit in the third quarter, when the Greyhounds scored just 5 points. Union City, though, managed only 8.
“They stayed in a 2-3 zone and we settled for some outside shots instead of attacking the zone,” Jeckavitch said.
“It’s what we’re done all season, struggled to score. Luckily they didn’t jump right on it and capitalize and we got back on track.
“We got some steals on the defensive end in the fourth quarter and that put it away for us.”
The Greyhounds forced 24 turnovers in the game. Wilmington committed 12.
“I’m pretty proud of what we accomplished,” Jeckavitch said. “With the exception of Shane Cox, these kids really didn’t have any playoff experience. It was good to get that first playoff victory under our belts.
“We talked to the boys afterwards about survive and advance. In the playoffs, anything is possible.”
