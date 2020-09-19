FARRELL — In this pandemic-truncated scholastic football season, quality may outshine quantity — fewer games, perhaps, but more meaningful meetings.
For example, Wilmington vs. Farrell, Part I.
Ethan Susen scampered for a game-high 18-carry, 212-yard rushing performance — almost half of the Greyhounds’ 440-yard ground game — as Wilmington went for 21 unanswered second-half points en route to a 41-20 District 10, Region 1-2A road win.
Last season in Week 2, Wilmington walloped Farrell, 40-0. However, the Steelers subsequently stormed to 14 consecutive successes en route to the state title.
Farrell, the reigning two-time PIAA Class 1A champion, was bumped up to 2A this season, where Wilmington has won four consecutive District 10 championships and advanced to last season’s statewide Final Four.
“It’s a very different feel this time around, playing them,” Greyounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “Last year was kind of one-and-done and got this one out of the memory bank and you moved on. But now I think there’s a very good chance there will be two more games between Farrell and Wilmington this year. And I expect them to be as it was (Friday) night — super competitive.
“I think it’s a great thing for Mercer County sports fans, when you get two heavyweights like this, with the potential to duke it out three times this year,” Phillian said.
Wilmington’s wing-T went to more deceptive, misdirection and counter-oriented looks, while employing a couple direct snaps. The Greyhounds’ backfield responded. Caelan Bender, Darren Miller and Susen sprinted 17, 19 and 42 yards, respectively, with second-half scores, snapping a 20-all halftime stalemate.
“ ... I know the (Farrell) players keyed on Darren a little more this week because of (Miller’s 163-yard, 3-TD outing against) Greenville last week. The coaches had the right play-call along our line, and the rest of the team just did what they needed to do, and it showed,” Susen said.
The Greyhounds return 16 senior lettermen, including four-fifths of the offensive line —guards Weston Phanco and Morgan Whiting and tackles Jake Chimiak and Connor Vass-Gal. Brayden Penwell has anchored the line at center, with birthday boy Jordan Hess handling the tight-end spot.
“We’ve got two-time, three-time seniors coming back. It’s just great leadership all around — us five captains, and every other senior behind them. And even the junior class, they’re still leaders for everybody. So it’s just good all around,” Susen said.
The teams traded a half-dozen first-half touchdowns, with Farrell forging leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 20-13. Steelers’ senior stalwart Anthony Stallworth scored on a 5-yard first-quarter run, then added a pair of second-period scores. Stallworth sprinted 46 yards with Christian Hartley’s screen pass on a 3rd-and-10 play, forging Farrell to a 14-7 lead; then he scored from four yards out on an athletic goal-line cutback with 2:22 left in the half.
But the Greyhounds responded, respectively, on 1-, 5- and 1-yard runs by Bender, Luke Edwards and Susen — the latter with 30.2 ticks to play to intermission. Daniel Hartwell’s conversion kick knotted the count at 20.
Stallworth’s 18-carry, 120-yard rushing performance served as the Steelers’ highlight, and he and Hartley also collaborated on a pair of screen passes for 79 yards.
However Hartley had a pair of passes intercepted — by Susen in the closing seconds of the first half, and by Bender from the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal play with 30.5 ticks left in the 3rd period and Wilmington leading, 27-20. Skyler Sholler also sacked Hartley for an 11-yard, 4th-frame loss.
But what troubled Steelers coach Anthony Pegues moreso were 13 Farrell penalties for 70 yards in losses.
“A lot of stupid penalties ... not lining up properly ... guys not on the field when they needed to, and then we had to take timeouts. Just a lot of things that usually happen early in the season when you’re not clicking and you’re just not having a lot of football playing. It just showed up (Friday) night. Especially against a good team like Wilmington, you can’t have those,” Pegues assessed.
However as with Phillian, Pegues is aware no championship are won in mid-September, even in a 6-game regular-season schedule.
“I told my team, we don’t win championships this early; we’re looking to playing in late November. As long as we’re playing then, we know we’re doing something right,” Pegues said. “We’ll see them (Wilmington) again, and we’ll be better prepared. And, hopefully we’ll see them for a third time.”
“Farrell’s a great team,” Susen said. “They come prepared every game. So I assume next time we play them they’re gonna be just as prepared, just like this game, and the time after that — just as tough.
“But it’s four quarters, and we worked hard all four quarters; our team’s gonna push through that. But it’s just gonna be a good fight every time we play them.”
Phillian agreed.
“We talked all week at practice about being to handle adversity. Farrell’s a very talented, well-coached football team,” Phillian said. “So, to us, we thought what was going to define this game was our ability to handle adversity and the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows. And I thought our guys did a great job of staying together. When things didn’t go well, they stayed together, they fought hard, and I just thought they did a great job.
“Talking with coach Pegues before the game, the last two years it was like iron sharpens iron — we were gonna come out here and play each other and make each other better for what we had hoped to be long runs into November and hopefully December,” Phillian continued.
“Now there’s a realization that only one of us can make that run, with us both being in 2A now. It’s, no doubt, a very different feel this time around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.