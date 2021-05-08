'Hounds capture Class AA title at Baldwin Invitational

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The Wilmington High boys track and field team captured the Class AA title at the Baldwin Invitational on Friday.
The Greyhounds placed sixth overall among the 98 teams entered.
Connor Vass-Gal won the shot put with a throw of 62 3/4. He also was eighth in the discus at 149-2.
Wilmington’s Mason Reed placed third in the long jump at 21-7 and seventh in the triple jump at 40-4 3/4.
Willum Sheffler was fourth in the high jump at 5-10, Solomon Glavach sixth in the pole vault at 11-10, Ethan Susen seventh in the 200 at 23.61 and the 4x100 relay team seventh with a time of 44.59.
Team members were Trevor Sturgeon, Susen, Luke Edwards and Darren Miller.
“The kids did a great job,” longtime Greyhounds coach J.R. McFarland said.
“It’s a high-powered meet and very popular. Pine-Richland is usually on the same day, but they canceled it because of COVID so some of those teams came to Baldwin.”
“Of the top 11 teams, the rest were either AAA or Quad-A so this really was a nice accomplishment for us,” he added.
“You just never know. We have some pretty strong performers so I knew they had a shot at placing, but this is a pretty special accomplishment.”
