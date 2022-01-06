The Neshannock High hockey team hosted its first-ever varsity-vs.-alumni matchup on Dec. 28 to raise money during the season of giving.
The event was held at Hess Ice Rink and all of the proceedswent to the Club Hope Foundation.
The matchup pitted this year’s Neshannock varsity team against Neshannock alumni from the past three years. The alumni team won the bout, 10-8.
Representing Lawrence County on the alumni roster was Terence Rice (Neshannock ‘20), Brayden Morgan (Laurel ‘21), Teddy Saad (Neshannock ‘20), Zach Steighner (Neshannock ‘21), Nolan Earl (Shenango ‘20), Quinn Hilton (Neshannock ‘20), Andrew Bovo (Shenango ‘21), Michael Benson (Neshannock ‘20), Jake Caravella, Gage Giordano and Riley Novotny (all Neshannock ‘21). Hunter Deal (Neshannock ‘20) was not able to play.
Riley Hilton (Neshannock ‘19) officiated the game.
Representing Lawrence County on the varsity roster was Brandon Boyles, Colton Chamberlain (both from Laurel), Kale McConahy, Dom Rocca, Matthew Ioanilli, Brian McConahy, Jake Pape and Giovanni Valentine (all Neshannock).
In the first period, the varsity team made a 3-0 lead.
Kale McConahy scored from a pass by Dom Rocca. Matthew Ioanilli scored on a rush to the net.
The alumni had Rice and Morgan score goals to close the first period at 3-2.
After a 4-2 lead in the second period by the varsity team, the alumni scored four consecutive points; Earl assisted on one along with an unassisted goal of his own to put the Alumni at 6-4.
The alumni took the lead and kept it in the final period with assists from Hilton and Steighner.
Mark Multari founded the Kennedy Catholic hockey team and is the president of the organization and head varsity coach.
Kennedy Catholic moved to Neshannock under a cooperative agreement after some internal issues.
“We ended up moving to Neshannock which made more sense,” Multari said. “We were starting to see more kids come in from Neshannock.”
Multari commented that the move made sense due to the location of the Hess Ice Rink being near Neshannock High School.
The Club Hope Foundation is an organization that provides help and services to those impacted by cancer.
“Cancer has stricken so many people in our organization over the years,” Multari said, citing why Club Hope Foundation was chosen. “So, we thought that would be the one to push this year towards.”
The event took in over $800 in donations. Multari says the organization will be rounding it to an even $1,000.
“It was a hell of a turnout. You had basically all the alumni kids; they all brought family and friends to the game so the place was pretty well packed,” Multari said. “People were telling me there were twenties and fifties in the donation bin.”
Multari has coached hockey for many years in Lawrence County and was the founder of the first hockey team in the county.
“It was a great game, my varsity team jumped out three nothing, the alumni battled back and ended up taking the lead,” Multari said. “It’s bittersweet for me, I coached all those kids on the alumni team. So I got to coach against my son for the second time in my career.
“It’s great to see because we got a lot of kids. We got several kids who are currently playing for college teams.”
Multari noted that after years of coaching the alumni and varsity teams are a tight-knit community.
“Over the years, I started coaching a lot of these kids when they were a very, very young age when they were four and five years old,” Multari said. “I knew a lot of these kids and coached them. The kids have an unbreakable bond between them and developed friendships with families.
“It’s just a great knit group where they’re always pulling for each other.”
There is no actual event name for this varsity-against-alumni matchup, yet. Multari hopes to come up with a name and find sponsors by next year.
Tracey Ioanilli also helped organize the alumni-against-varsity matchup.
“I think the weather had a lot to do with it the people in attendance. There were parents, grandparents, siblings,” Ioanilli said. “There wasn’t a lot of outside community there but I think the weather deterred that a little bit. The kids just had a great time.
“My son plays on the varsity team and the kids come back that he’s played with two or three years ago. He said it was really nice to see them back on the ice it was a fun game. It was a non-checking game so there was no chance of injuries.”
Ioanilli also helped organize the “Hockey Gives Back” night for a matchup against Wilmington and Neshannock on Monday.
“The game is our big rival game. All these kids at one point played together when Kennedy Catholic was the only team so they got split up,” Ioanilli said. “This ‘Hockey Gives Back’ night we’re asking all the people to bring bags for the Club Hope Foundation. There’s a list of items that went out to teams.”
Neshannock went on to defeat Wilmington on Monday in a 2-1 shootout.
“Marlie Ioanilli is a big help and she is really involved and her mom, Tracey, decided to take it to the Neshannock board,” Club Hope Foundation founder Cara Atkinson said. “They decided to encourage people to bring stuff for radiation and surgery bags.”
Instead of paying for tickets a donated bag was exchanged for admission to the Neshannock-against- Wilmington matchup.
Neshannock and Ellwood City have participating school clubs in Lawrence County.
“I just continue to be overwhelmed that when people hear about what we do, not just adults but kids, want to get active in it,” Atkinson said.
“It’s great to have more involvement in Lawrence County and it’s great to have students involved.”
