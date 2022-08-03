Wilmington High’s Kaitlyn Hoover continued a family legacy last month.
The rising junior took the 17U title after posting 155 on the final card at the 36-hole ‘Joe’ Dickey Electric Greatest Golfer Championships held July 23 at Avalon Lakes Golf Course
“Honestly, the reaction to it, I was very proud of myself,” Hoover said. “My older sister (Erika Hoover) won a couple years back so it’s kind of like a legacy thing to win that division and have that title.”
On Day 1 of the championship, Hoover posted an impressive 71.
“Day one was honestly such a turning point in my career as a junior golfer,” Hoover said. “It’s hard to achieve, especially at 16. It was a very big moment for me.”
Erika Hoover, who currently plays for Westminster College, is a PAC champion and holds the program’s record of career wins. Younger sister Lindsey Hoover placed third in the 14U championship and will join her on the Wilmington golf team next year.
“I’m not surprised. Just like her sister Erika and her younger sister Lindsey, they work all year round,” Wilmington coach Jamie Canciello said. “She sets a good example for everyone else on the team with her dedication. Mentally, she’s making strides and we try to encourage all the kids to get into these junior tournaments. In District 10, our region matches are 18-hole matches so participating in these junior tournaments prepare her well.”
Hoover said she’s grown up with golf surrounding her life.
“I think it definitely helps. It’s really great to grow up with golf in all honesty,” Hoover said. “I’ve made tons of friends and it’s also great to have that from the (family) dynamic mentioned before.”
Hoover said the course at Avalon Lakes was filled with obstacles.
“It’s a very tough course, physically and mentally. There’s water, obviously, since it’s called Avalon Lakes,” Hoover said. “The greens are definitely very slopey and fast. It very heavily weighs on your mental game and how you work on those obstacles.”
The championship title win gave Hoover some momentum moving forward.
“It definitely gives me a very large spectrum as to what my abilities are,” she said.
Hoover said her strengths on the course are chipping and putting. She said she looks to improve on her long game and grab a district title this year.
“I had a young team the last couple of years. She’s more of a quiet leader, lead by example,” Canciello said of Hoover. “Her sister was more vocal but I think with Kaitlyn she’s definitely more of a lead by example. The kids do respect her. Playing for the boys team is quite challenging, going to these tournaments and 98 percent of the other teams have a boys on the team.”
The gender disparities never bothered Hoover.
“Golf has always been a very male dominated,” she said. “It definitely gives me a boost of confidence in showing them up.”
Hoover has been prepping for her junior season for Wilmington since this spring.
“Preparation has definitely been great,” Hoover said. “We play Thursday nights at Tanglewood Golf Course with the team together. We’ve been doing that since spring.”
