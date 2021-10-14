Westminster College women's golfer Erika Hoover is rolling.
Hoover, a junior and Wilmington High graduate, locked up fall medalist honors Thursday in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship. She posted a two-round score of 81-78—159. The 78 came in Thursday's round.
The 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The women played two rounds at Avalon at Squaw Creek in Vienna.
The score will stand until April, when the final 18 holes of the women's championship will be played on April 25 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.
The Lady Titans tallied team totals of 339-340—679 for a 36-hole hole lead going into the final round in April. Westminster, which has won three-straight PAC title, leads the eight-team field. Thiel and Washington & Jefferson College are tied for second place with a two-round score of 738.
(0) comments
