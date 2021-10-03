Wilmington High girls golfer Kaitlyn Hoover finished strong in the District 10 Girls Individual Golf Championship.
The tournament was played at Meadville Country Club.
Hoover, a sophomore, shot an 83 Saturday to finish with a two-day total 79-83—162. She finished in sixth place.
Hickory's Sasha Petrochko won the event with a 70-70—140.
Cross country
Laurel competes in invitational
The Spartans' boys and girls teams ran in the Bald Eagle Invitational, which was held at White Oak Park.
Laurel's girls team took sixth overall in the team standings. Alyssa Sherman placed seventh for the Lady Spartans in 21:00 and Valerie Hauser was 20th in 22:23. Sun Hileman claimed 34th in 25:02, Jenna Fabian was 47th in 28:57 and Sydney Alfera finished 51st in 31:44.
Meghan Czerpak claimed 12th place for Laurel in the girls junior high race in 13:26.
Laurel's boys team finished eighth in the team standings. Justin Johns notched a 13th-place time of 18:54 and Aidan Fuchs followed in 24th in 19:46. Christopher Stone (35th, 20:30), Alex Viggiano (43rd, 21:08) and Zach Both (57th, 23:24) rounded out the Spartans' top five.
Aidan Mack placed fifth for Laurel's boys junior high team in 11:18. The Spartans took fourth in the team standings.
Boys soccer
Greyhounds prevail
Willum Sheffler and Maddox Reader scored one goal each to lead Wilmington to a 2-1 District 10, Regionl 1-1A road win over Mercer.
Colin Hill posted one assist for the Greyhounds.
Skyler Sloan recorded 14 saves in net to earn the win.
Volleyball
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-13, 25-19, 25-21 in a District 10, nonregion road match to West Middlesex.
Kara Haines delivered four kills and eight blocks for Wilmington and Paije Peterson provided three kills.
Emilie Richardson blocked four shots for the Lady Greyhounds and Rachel Lego notched seven assists and six digs. Alexis Boyer scooped up eight digs for the visitors, Myah Chimiak contributed six and Tigest Kelliher was next with five.
Wilmington knocked off Iroquois, 25-22,25-14,25-21.
Kara Haines tallied 10 blocks and five kills, while Myah Chimiak notched 17 digs.
