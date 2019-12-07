It was a tale of two halves for the New Castle High girls basketball team.
The Lady 'Canes erased an eight-point halftime deficit Friday night to knock off Shenango, 53-46, in the first round of the New Castle Girls Basketball Tipoff Classic at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle erupted out of the lockerroom in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Wildcats, 22-7, in the stanza.
Freshman Armani Walker led the way with six points in the quarter, with Raquel Rivera chipping in five. Mia Graham, Alaya Respress and Aayanni Hudson each tallied three points, while Kerri Lyles added a bucket.
Trailing 37-30 heading into the fourth quarter, Shenango was able to draw to within five points on five occasions, but could get no closer.
Both teams struggled in the early going to find their offenses as New Castle took a 9-7 lead after one quarter.
But, the Lady Wildcats got hot in the second quarter behind freshmen Emilee Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin, who scored eight and six points respectively as Shenango grabbed a 23-15 lead at the break.
Fedrizzi finished with a game-high 18 points, while Rubin scored 12. The pair also grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
Rivera led a trio of Lady 'Canes scoring in double figures with 14 points. Hudson finished with 12 points and Graham had 11. Graham also pulled down seven boards.
Laurel 43, Riverside 26
The Lady Spartans took charge in the second quarter en route to a win over the Lady Panthers in the first round of the New Castle Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel outscored Riverside 16-8 in the second quarter to forge a 23-10 halftime advantage.
Faith Gibson scored 11 points to lead the Lady Spartans. Lucia Lombardo and Danielle Pontius chipped in seven points apiece. Eleven players got in the game for the Lady Spartans and eight of them scored. Reese Bintrim pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
"The girls had a very good first outing," Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. "We started three freshmen and two seniors.
"We got into some major foul trouble in the first half; we had some girls step up. I'm very happy with the defensive effort. We had balanced scoring. That's what's really nice about this group. All in all, it was a great team win. It was an outstanding team effort on the defensive end."
Marley Wolfe led all scorers with 13 markers for Riverside.
Laurel will play New Castle at 4 p.m. Saturday in the final round of the tournament.
Mohawk 66, Plum 48
The Lady Warriors drained 31 free throws in a win over Plum in the Moon Tipoff Tournament.
Mohawk was 31 of 41 from the charity stripe.
Karly McCutcheon and Nadia Lape led four Lady Warriors scorers in double figures with 18 points apiece. Paige Julian and Hannah McDanel contributed 13 points each for Mohawk.
Kennedie Montue netted a game-high 21 points for Plum.
Mohawk will meet Moon at 6 p.m. Saturday in the final round.
Ringgold 37, Ellwood City 29
Kyla Servick led the Lady Wolverines with 16 points in the Montour Tipoff Classic.
Ellwood City plays Brashear at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sharon 45, Union 26
The Lady Scots opened the Rob Nogay coaching era with the defeat in the opening round of the Sharon Tipoff Tournament.
Gianna Trott led Union with seven points and Maddie Wynn added six markers.
The Lady Scots play Hickory at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Karns City 47, Wilmington 43
The Lady Greyhounds fell in their season opener at home.
Keegan McConahy led the way for Wilmington with 17 points and Sydnee Ward chipped in with 11 markers.
Ward had eight rebounds and McConahy six rebounds.
SHENANGO (46)
Brianna DeSalvo 0 1-2 1, Johanna Kraner 0 1-3 1, Emilee Fedrizzi 8 2-2 18, Kassidy Peters 0 3-5 3, Kylee Rubin 5 2-4 12, Janie Natale 1 2-2 4, Jordan Smith 2 0-0 5, Ashley DeCarbo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 11-18 46.
NEW CASTLE (53)
Mia Graham 4 3-4 11, Alaya Respress 1 2-2 5, Armani Walker 1 5-8 7, Raquel Rivera 3 8-10 14, Kerri Lyles 2 0-0 4, Aayanni Hudson 5 1-2 12, Neena Flora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 19-26 53.
SHENANGO 7 16 7 16 — 46
NEW CASTLE 9 6 22 16 — 53
3-point goals — Shenango 1 (Smith 1), New Castle 2 (Respress 1, Hudson 1).
RIVERSIDE (26)
Marley Wolfe 3 7-9 13, Brielle Chesko 1 4-8 6, Sam Finch 0 3-6 3, Sam Rosenberger 0 1-2 1, Gina Carr 0 1-2 1, Megan Zelch 0 0-0 0, Jordan Chesko 0 0-0 0, Sam Prestia 0 0-0 0, Maura Rosenberger 0 0-0 0, Mya Ormond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 16-27 26.
LAUREL (43)
Faith Gibson 5 0-1 11, Erika Price 0 0-0 0, Lucia Lombardo 3 0-0 7, Regan Atkins 1 2-2 5, Danielle Pontius 3 0-0 7, Joselynn Fortuna 1 0-0 2, Reese Bintrim 0 0-0 0, Breagan Fedrizzi 1 0-0 3, Mikyla Slater 0 3-4 3, Johnna Hill 2 1-1 5, Georgia Jellyman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-8 43.
RIVERSIDE 2 8 5 11 — 26
LAUREL 7 16 10 10 — 43
3-point goals — Laurel 5 (Gibson 1, Lombardo 1, Atkins 1, Fedrizzi 1).
ELLWOOD CITY (29)
Emily Borroni 0 0-0 0, Kyla Servick 4 8-10 16, Grace Balin 1 0-0 2, Olivia Battaglia 1 2-3 4, Maria Ioanilli 1 2-3 4, Chloe Sturgeon 1 1-1 3. Totals: 8 13-16 29.
RINGGOLD (37)
Nya Cathers 1 2-2 4, Jaoa Costa 2 0-0 4, Martina Costa 7 2-6 16, Kyela Dungee 2 0-2 5, Kirra Geraro 2 0-3 6, Ashlee Selembo 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 6-12 37.
ELLWOOD 7 2 10 10 — 29
RINGGOLD 4 13 14 6 — 37
3-point goals — Ringgold 3 (Dungee 1, Geraro 2).
MOHAWK (66)
Karly McCutcheon 4 8-8 18, Nadia Lape 5 7-8 18, Paige Julian 3 7-8 13, Hannah McDanel 3 5-9 13, Jordan Radzmynski 0 2-2 2, Abby Shoaf 0 1-4 1, Alexis Shiderly 0 1-2 1, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Alexa Kadilak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 31-41 66.
PLUM (48)
Kennedie Montue 7 6-10 21, Jamie Seneca 0 0-0 0, Kia Johnson 2 1-4 5, Mackenzie Lake 3 0-0 7, Dannika Susko 3 1-4 7, Chloe Fabio 1 0-2 2, Gianna Trombetta 3 0-2 6, Sierra Belgrade 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 48.
MOHAWK 16 20 11 19 — 66
PLUM 17 7 11 13 — 48
3-point goals — Mohawk 5 (McDanel 2, McCutcheon 2, Lape 1), Plum 2 (Montue 1, Lake 1).
JV score: Mohawk 50, Plum 20. M — Alexa Kadilak 14.
KARNS CITY (47)
Rossi McMillen 1 2-6 4, Allison Fennell 1 4-7 6, Turner 1 0-2 2, Friters 0 4-6 4, Johns 6 2-2 15, Manuel 4 2-2 10, Huff 2 2-3 6. Totals: 15 16-28 47.
WILMINGTON (43)
Meredith Glavach 1 0-0 3, Keegan McConahy 4 9-13 17, Nadia Huebner 1 0-0 2, Jadyn Flick 1 0-2 2, Annalee Gardner 1 1-2 3, Sydnee Ward 5 1-2 11, Emily Withers 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 12-21 43.
KARNS CITY 17 8 8 14 — 47
WILMINGTON 8 11 11 13 — 43
3-point goals — Karns City 1 (Johns 1), Wilmington 1 (Glavach 1).
JV score: No game played.
UNION (26)
Raquel Zarlingo 0 0-0 0, Elise Booker 1 0-1 2, Kayla Fruehstorfer 0 0-0 0, Emma Murdock 0 0-0 0, Nina Casalandra 0 1-2 1, Zoe Lepri 1 1-4 3, Gianna Trott 1 4-5 7, Kendall Preuhs 1 1-4 3, Amorae Waters 1 0-0 2, Maddie Wynn 2 2-6 6, Tyanna Fitzpatrick 0 2-6 2, Emilie Homjak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 11-28 26.
SHARON (45)
Herd 1 0-1 2, K. Williams 1 0-0 2, Sellers 4 5-8 14, E. Williams 3 1-6 7, Ripley 2 3-4 7, Magee 0 0-0 0, Murphy 4 1-1 9, A. Williams 1 1-4 4. Totals: 14-2-11-24-45.
UNION 5 2 8 11 — 26
SHARON 7 14 10 14 — 45
3-point goals — Union 1 (Trott 1), Sharon 2 (Sellers 1, A. Williams 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.