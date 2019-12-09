Aayanni Hudson scored a game-high 18 points Saturday to lead New Castle High’s girls basketball team to a 47-34 win over Laurel.
It gave the Lady ‘Canes a 2-0 start at their own tournament, after beating Shenango, 53-46, on Friday as well. They visit Seneca Valley on Monday.
“I liked our effort, from start to finish,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “I think we controlled the tempo of the game and that made a big difference for us. It was a great team win and a great way to end the tipoff, going into the regular season.”
New Castle had a 6-3 lead after the first and posted a 15-13 halftime edge. The Lady ‘Canes pulled away in the third by outscoring the Lady Spartans (1-1), 16-9, for a 31-22 buffer.
Raquel Rivera added 11 points in the win. Mia Graham had eight rebounds, seven points, four steals and four assists. Armani Walker had six rebound and five points. Hudson contributed five steals and two blocks.
Faith Gibson led the Lady Spartans with eight points. Joselynn Fortuna had seven points.
ELLWOOD CITY 49, BRASHEAR 29
Kyla Servick’s 14 points helped the Lady Wolverines earn the win at the Montour tournament.
Ellwood City (1-1) posted a 10-6 lead after the first, but Brashear took a 19-18 halftime edge. The Lady Wolverines used a 14-1 advantage in the third to pull away. They sealed the win with a 17-point fourth.
Maria Ioanilli had 17 rebounds and 13 points in the win. Chloe Sturgeon added 11 points, while Grace Balin had eight.
HICKORY 54, UNION 42
The Lady Scots fell behind early and could not recover at the Sharon tournament.
Hickory held a 14-5 lead after the first and a 25-15 halftime advantage. Union (0-2) saw its deficit increase to 39-22 after three. The Lady Scots rallied in the fourth, but settled for the 12-point loss.
Nina Casalandra led Union with 11 points. Amorae Waters had 10 points and six rebounds. Maddie Wynn, who was named to the all-tournament team, had nine points. Elise Booker had four assists, four steals and a point.
MOON 69, MOHAWK 44
The Lady Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn the win at their own tournament.
The teams were tied, 14-all, after the first and Moon (2-0) posted a 32-26 halftime edge. The Lady Tigers boosted it to 47-36 after three quarters and used a 22-point fourth to wrap up the win.
Karly McCutcheon led Mohawk (1-1) with 18 points. Hannah McDanel added 10 points, while Nadia Lape had nine.
RIVERSIDE 58, SHENANGO 53
The Lady Panthers cashed in at the foul line in the overtime win at the New Castle tournament.
The Lady Wildcats (0-2) had a 10-4 lead after the first, but Riverside trimmed it to 21-20 at halftime. The teams were tied at 29-all after three quarters. Shenango had a chance to win in regulation, but its shot did not fall. The Lady Panthers had a possession, but the Lady ‘Cats came up with the stop to force OT. Riverside, which shot 45 free throws in the game, posted the win. Marley Wolf led the way with 37 points.
“They made their free throws and we didn’t make ours. That was the difference in the game,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We definitely have to clean up our foul situation. I told the girls that they should have adjusted to how the game was being called, but we’re a young team and that’s part of the growing pains.”
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango with 14 points. She added six rebounds. Kylee Rubin had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Kassidy Peters had eight points and seven rebounds. Janie Natale added eight points.
SHALER 57, NESHANNOCK 37
The Lady Lancers were unable to overcome poor shooting in Sunday’s loss at the Ambridge tournament.
Neshannock (1-1) struggled in the first half and Shaler posted a 38-11 lead. The Lady Lancers, who shot 14 percent for the day, outscored the Lady Titans, 26-19, in the second half, but could not overcome the deficit.
Kaylee George led Neshannock with 12 points, six steals and three assists. Ellina DeLillo had nine points, six steals and three assists. Jesse Fehrs had seven points and seven rebounds.
Neshannock opened its season Saturday with a 69-31 win over Quigley at the Ambridge tournament.
Neleh Nogay paced the Lady Lancers with 22 points. Addi Watts had 10 points and seven rebounds. George had nine points, while DeLillo had nine points, six steals and five assists. Fehrs had eight points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS
LAUREL (34)
Faith Gibson 2 4-6 8, Lucia Lombardo 1 0-0 3, Regan Atkins 2 0-0 5, Danielle Pontius 0 2-2 2, Joselynn Fortuna 2 3-6 7, Reese Bintrim 0 2-2 2, Breagan Fedrizzi 0 0-0 0, Mikyla Slater 0 2-2 2, Johnna Hill 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 14-22 34.
NEW CASTLE (47)
Mia Graham 2 3-3 7, Alaya Respress 0 0-0 0, Armani Walker 1 3-4 5, Raquel Rivera 5 1-3 11, Kerri Lyles 2 1-2 5, Aayanni Hudson 8 0-0 18, Neena Flora 0 1-2 1, Deja Drew 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-14 47.
LAUREL 3 10 9 12 — 34
NEW CASTLE 6 9 16 16 — 47
3-point goals — Laurel 2 (Lombardo, Atkins), New Castle 2 (Hudson 2).
ELLWOOD CITY (49)
Sage Chambers 1 0-0 2, Emily Borroni 0 1-4 1, Kyla Servick 6 0-2 14, Grace Balin 3 0-0 8, Maria Ioanilli 5 3-9 13, Chloe Sturgeon 5 1-3 11. Totals: 20 5-18 49.
BRASHEAR (29)
Woodall 3 2-2 8, Seals 3 1-4 8, Matz 1 0-0 3, Munoz 0 1-2 1, Volker 3 1-1 7, James 0 1-2 1, Wilson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 7-13 29.
ELLWOOD 10 8 14 17 — 49
BRASHEAR 6 13 1 9 — 29
3-point goals — Ellwood City 4 (Servick 2, Balin 2), Brashear 2 (Seals, Matz).
SHENANGO (53)
Brianna DeSalvo 1 0-0 2, Johanna Kraner 3 1-7 7, Emilee Fedrizzi 6 2-5 14, Kassidy Peters 3 1-6 8, Kylee Rubin 4 4-6 12, Janie Natale 3 0-0 8, Jordan Smith 0 2-2 2, Ashley DeCarbo 0 0-0 0, Madison Iwanejko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-26 53.
RIVERSIDE (58)
Wolf 6 23-35 37, Chesko 2 6-6 11, Zelch 1 0-0 2, Rosenberger 2 0-2 4, Prestia 0 0-0 0, Finch 0 0-0 0, Chesko 1 0-0 2, Timmerman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 29-45 58.
SHENANGO 10 11 8 15 8 — 53
RIVERSIDE 4 16 9 16 13 — 58
3-point goals — Shenango 3 (Natal 2, Peters). Riverside 3 (Wolf 2, Chesko).
NESHANNOCK (37)
Neleh Nogay 2 1-4 6, Lacey Salomon 1 0-0 2, Addi Watts 0 0-0 0, Kaylee George 3 6-6 12, Ellina DeLillo 1 7-8 9, Meghan Pallerino 0 1-2 1, Jesse Fehrs 2 3-4 7, Mairan Haggerty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 18-24 37.
SHALER (57)
Fisher 1 0-0 3, Kostrick 4 0-1 9, Cavacini 7 3-4 20, Lacey 4 2-2 13, Gruden 2 0-0 4, Sahr 1 0-0 2, Barr 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-7 57.
NESHANNOCK 2 9 10 16 — 37
SHALER 13 25 6 13 — 57
3-point goals — Neshannock 1 (Nogay), Shaler 8 (Cavacini 3, Lacey 3, Kostrick, Fisher ).
QUIGLEY CATHOLIC (31)
Brisko 1 4-6 6, Drutaroski 3 2-6 8, Grisafi 1 5-6 7, Wheeler 0 1-3 1, Lucci 0 0-0 0, Doyle 0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0 2-2 2, Filer 3 1-2 7. Totals: 8 15-25 31.
NESHANNOCK (69)
Neleh Nogay 8 1-3 22, Lacey Salomon 1 0-0 2, Addi Watts 4 1-1 10, Kaylee George 4 0-0 9, Ellina DeLillo 4 1-3 9, Meghan Pallerino 0 3-6 3, Jessie Fehrs 4 0-0 8, Mairan Haggerty 1 0-0 2, Avi DeLillo 0 0-0 0, Olivia Anzalone 0 0-0 0, Maya Mrozek 1 2-2 4, Grace Beal 0 0-0 0, Marissa Austin 0 0-0 0, Aaralyn Nogay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-15 69.
QUIGLEY CATHOLIC 7 7 8 9 — 31
NESHANNOCK 17 18 17 17 — 69
3-point goals — Neshannock 7 (Nogay 5, Watts, George).
MOHAWK (44)
Karly McCutcheon 5 6-7 18, Nadia Lape 1 6-8 9, Paige Julian 1 1-2 3, Hannah McDanel 3 1-4 10, Jordan Radzmynski 1 0-0 2, Abby Shoaf 0 2-4 2, Alexis Shiderly 0 0-0 0, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Alexa Kadilak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 16-25 44.
MOON (69)
Mikala Powell 1 3-4 5, Aubree Evans 1 2-2 4, Emma Theodorsson 7 4-6 19, Sofia Mancini 0 1-3 1, Briana Toal 0 3-4 3, Reilly Sunday 11 7-13 30, Cassie Depner 1 3-4 5, Lexi Hvostal 1 0-0 2, Sarah Santicola 0 0-0 0, Jursye Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 23-36 69.
MOHAWK 14 12 10 8 — 44
MOON 14 18 15 22 — 69
3-point goals — Mohawk - 6 (McDanel 3, McCutcheon 2, Lape 1), Moon - 2 (Theodorsson 1, Sunday 1).
JV score: Mohawk 34, Moon 29. Moh — Alexa Kadilak 16.
UNION (42)
Raquel Zarlingo 1 0-0 2, Elise Booker 0 1-4 1, Kayla Fruehstorfer , Nina Casalandra 4 0-0 11, Zoe Lepri 1 1-2 3, Gianna Trott 1 0-0 2, Kendall Preuhs 0 0-2 0, Amorae Waters 4 1-2 10, Maddie Wynn 4 1-4 9, Tyanna Fitzpatrick 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 4-16 42.
HICKORY (54)
Beach 2 0-0 5, Gustas 1 4-6 6, Anderson 5 4-10 14, Daniels 6 9-12 22, Duncan 3 0-0 8, Jones 0 0-0 0, Fustos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 17-25 54.
UNION 5 10 7 20 — 42
HICKORY 14 11 14 15 — 54
3-point goals — Union 4 (Casalandra 3, Waters 1), Hickory 3 (Gustas 1, Daniels 1, Duncan 1).
