The Neshannock High boys basketball team had two opportunities to get a win Friday night.
Both chances got away from the Lancers and the victory eluded the team as well.
Neshannock missed shots on the final possession of regulation and the first overtime and dropped a 77-75 double-overtime decision to Mercyhurst Prep in the opening round of the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament.
The Lancers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime to fall by two points.
"We missed some shots; we missed some good opportunities," Neshannock coach John Corey said. "We missed some good opportunities at the rim.
"We just didn't finish in the fourth. It's frustrating when shots don't fall."
JP Mozzocio led four Lancers players in double figures with 18 points. Preston Turk and Russell Kwiat collected 15 markers apiece for Neshannock. Cam'ron Owens added 12.
"We shared the basketball and played unselfish," Corey said. "The mental mistakes offensively was really the difference in the game for us."
The Lancers will battle Beaver at 6 p.m. Saturday in the consolation contest.
Shenango 51, Beaver 33
The Wildcats came to life in the second quarter in a win over the Bobcats at the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament.
Shenango trailed 13-8 after one quarter before taking a 25-16 lead at the break. The Bobcats got within 32-29 going to the final frame before the Wildcats pulled away.
"I thought Beaver played a little harder than us in the first quarter and it showed on the scoreboard," Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. "I thought they outworked us in the third quarter, too.
"Defensively, we played pretty well. I was pretty happy with the defensive end."
Colin McQuiston led the Wildcats with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Reis Watkins added 16 markers and a game-best 15 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
"I was pleased with how Reis played," McQuiston said.
The Wildcats will collide with Mercyhurst Prep at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
Ellwood City 50, Hopewell 40
The Wolverines struggled at the foul line but made enough in knocking off the Vikings at the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
Ellwood City Lincoln was 15 of 29 from the foul line.
Steve Antuono recorded a game-high 18 points for the Wolverines. Milo Sesti was next with 10 tallies for the winners.
Cooper Stala scored 10 points to pace Hopewell.
Ellwood City will play East Palestine (Ohio) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
Union 86, East Palestine 32
The Scotties kicked the lid off the season with an impressive victory in the opening around of the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
Union placed four players in double figures, led by Vince Fuleno with 16 points and Michael Flowers with 15. Anthony Stanley added 13 and Matthew Stanley 12.
Nick Pasquarello had 11 rebounds, Anthony Stanley seven rebounds and Tyler Staub six steals.
The Scotties led 27-11 after one quarter and 60-24 at the half.
"The kids played hard and stepped up," Union coach Mark Stanley said. "You would never had really known it was the first game.
"Flowers did a nice job all-around and had a good game defensively," he added. "And Vince shot well."
Stanley coached three of his sons in the game — his eldest son, Anthony, is a junior and twins Mark and Matthew are freshmen. Anthony started the game.
"I have to admit I was nervous," the coach said. "I was more nervous today than I usually am on opening night.
"If they play well, I'll be fine. If they don't, I won't," Stanley added with a laugh.
Union plays Freedom at noon Saturday.
Laurel 80, Wilmington 37
The Spartans put four players in double digits in an easy win in the first round of the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
Marcus Haswell paced Laurel with 21 points, followed by Landin Esposito with 18, Sam Haswell with 15 and Luke Barker with 10. Sam Haswell had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
"I thought we were a little sluggish in the first quarter," Spartans coach Ken Locke said. "We had some opening-night jitters, which you expect. But by the second quarter we cleaned up our game and started doing things right.
"It was Marcus's night tonight," he added. "He shot well and played well defensively. It was nice to have four guys in double figures. Our balance is definitely our strength. And the guys who came off the bench did a fabulous job and shared the ball well.
Ian Sullivan led Wilmington with 14 points.
Laurel plays Mercer at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while Wilmington takes on Riverside at 6.
Freedom 81, Mohawk 54
The Warriors fell in the opening round of the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
Will Bloom had 17 points to lead Mohawk. Jackson Miller chipped in with 13 markers and Josh Kurtz added 10.
Mohawk plays Hopewell at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.