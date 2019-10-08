Malik Hooker is optimistic he’ll be able to be back in the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup later this month.
The New Castle High graduate, who tore the meniscus in his left knee against Atlanta on Sept. 22 and underwent surgery on the cartilage, thinks he might have a shot to return after the bye week, according to the Indianapolis Star.
That potentially could come against the Houston Texans on Oct. 20.
Hooker, who has had knee surgery before, says he has no swelling and expects his stitches to be out Thursday.
He is able to walk and use the treadmill.
