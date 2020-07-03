Hooker named to Big Ten all-decade team

Indianapolis Colts safety and New Castle High graduate Malik Hooker has been named to the Big Ten Network’s Big Ten All-Decade Team.
Hooker’s career in Columbus began with a redshirt in 2014, which turned into a season in which the Buckeyes later claimed the National Championship.
The following season, Hooker began to see some playing time, primarily on special teams. He played in all 13 games that redshirt freshman season in 2015. He saw only 25 snaps on defense, but 154 others on special teams. Hooker totaled 10 tackles that year before blowing up in a big way in 2016.
Hooker caught fire quickly as a starter with the Buckeyes, intercepting a pair of passes in his first start.
In his final season at Ohio State, Hooker finished third in the country with seven interceptions and led the Football Bowl Subdivision with three of them returned for touchdowns. The latter are also Ohio State single-season and career records.
Hooker was named a unanimous First-Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, as well as a Thorpe Award semifinalist for the nation’s top defensive back.
In 26 career games (13 starts), Hooker compiled 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), a half sack, seven interceptions, four pass breakups and three defensive touchdowns.
He went on to become the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Colts.
