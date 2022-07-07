New Castle High graduate Malik Hooker earned recognition from Sports Illustrated this week.
Hooker, a safety who excelled collegiately at Ohio State, was named the Cowboys’ most underrated player heading into 2022 by the magazine.
A first-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker was picked up by Dallas prior to the 2021 season. He recorded 44 tackles, an interception, and a tackle for loss in just three games started last season for the Cowboys.
Hooker opened the 2021 campaign as a backup before earning more playing time. The Cowboys are looking for a breakout season from Hooker.
Dallas finished 12-5 last year in the regular season. The Cowboys were eliminated by San Francisco in an NFC Wild Card game, 23-17.
Injuries have hampered Hooker’s professional career. He tore the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament and MCL (medial collateral ligament) during his rookie season with the Colts and missed the final nine games of the season.
Hooker missed two games in 2018 with a hip strain, as well as a playoff game later that season in January with a foot injury.
Hooker tore his meniscus in 2019 and missed three games. In 2020, Hooker sustained a torn Achilles against Minnesota in late September. It was a season-ending injury.
Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr compiled a list of the most underrated player for each National Football Conference team. Hooker was his selection for the Cowboys.
“Hooker was a great gamble last year for the Cowboys, who plucked the first-round pick from the Colts after a disappointing end to Hooker’s rookie contract,” Orr wrote. “Hooker was one of Dallas’s best run defenders last year, accounting for almost 50 yards saved versus an average position player.
“The Cowboys gave up almost half an extra yard on carries in which Hooker wasn’t on the field. He was, essentially, an additional, rangy linebacker in certain formations but also had the ability to swoop down and drop the hammer from the free safety spot whenever he was up top. As a pass defender, he also improved significantly. Hooker saw the most direct targets of his career last year but dropped his opposing QB completion percentage by almost 25 percent from his career best. Though the safety position has been devalued of late, two years and $7 million is a steal for a player who should be logging significant time this year.”
Hooker, who is 26, is considered a steal by Orr because of his contract status. The Cowboys are looking for Hooker to put together a healthy and productive 17-game season in 2022.
Dallas opens training camp with its first open practice on July 27 in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys open the preseason slate at Denver on Aug. 13.
Dallas will kick off the regular season at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 11 when it hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
