Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker started Sunday’s game against Minnesota.
Hooker, though, wasn’t able to finish it.
A New Castle High graduate and Ohio State product, Hooker injured his Achilles tendon in the Colts’ 28-11 home victory against the Vikings. He left the game with the injury and didn’t return.
Hooker, the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Colts, has been plagued by injuries throughout his NFL career. He suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his rookie season.
Hooker tore the meniscus in his left knee against Atlanta last year and underwent surgery on the cartilage.
MLBPirates fall to Cards
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Molina’s home run to the bleachers in left field came in the seventh inning off Derek Holland and extended St. Louis’ winning streak to a season-high four games. The Cardinals had been shut out by Joe Musgrove over the first six innings.
Flaherty (4-2) allowed only one run and two hits in six innings while walking two. It was his ninth career double-digit strikeout game..
Flaherty had been tagged for a career-worst nine runs in three innings in his previous start Tuesday at Milwaukee.
The Cardinals (26-24) hold a one-game lead on Cincinnati (27-27) and Milwaukee (26-26) for second place in the NL Central with one week left in the regular season. The top two finishers in each division gain berths in the expanded postseason during this pandemic-affected season.
Musgrove also had 11 strikeouts — a career high — in six innings but remained winless in seven starts this season. He gave up three hits and one walk.
Matt Carpenter singled in the St. Louis seventh off Holland (1-3) and Molina hit his fourth homer of the year.
Andrew Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.
Auto racingHarvick picks upNASCAR victory
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Harvick steamrolled his way into the second round of the playoffs by holding off Kyle Busch on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his series-best ninth victory of the season.
Harvick denied the reigning Cup Series champion his first win of the season when he took the lead a little more than 100 laps from the finish and held off every challenge from Busch the rest of the way. Busch furiously tried to catch him as the two weaved their way through lapped traffic, but Harvick held firm in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.
