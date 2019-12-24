Holzworth says he was 'forced out' at Wilmington

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Rick Holzworth has coached his last girls basketball game at Wilmington High.
Holzworth says he was fired at 1 p.m. Monday by the Wilmington administration. According to Holzworth, his assistant, Tiffany Stille, was fired on Friday.
“I was forced out,” Holzworth said. “I really can’t say any more right now. I need some time to sort this all out in my head and process everything.
“I will probably speak at some point, but just not right now.”
Holzworth was hired weeks before the 2016 season started after Matt Fabian resigned to take the Hickory girls head coaching job. Holzworth and the school had a public dispute at the end of last season when the school required the team to opt out of the District 10 playoffs against the wishes of his team and him.
Holzworth’s team was 2-4 so far this season. The Lady Greyhounds were 13-10 in Holzworth’s first season, 8-13 the next season and 8-14 last year.
Wilmington athletic director Brandy Sanford declined comment Monday night. She referred any questions, including who will take over as coach, to Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty.
Monday’s night’s scheduled Wilmington at Shenango girls game was postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.