A pair of hat tricks helped propel Neshannock to an 11-3 road win over Trinity at the Printscape Arena in Canonsburg in hockey action.
Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) and Hunter Harris (Grove City) each scored three goals for Neshannock.
Patrick Cionni (Shenango) opened the scoring for the Lancers with help from Lex Moses (Hickory) and Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) in the first period. Mathew Ioanilli (Neshannock) then took a feed from Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) and put the Lancers up 2-0. Trinity closed the gap to 2-1 to close out the first-period scoring.
Midway through the second period, the Lancers started a stretch of seven unanswered goals.
Harris notched his first goal of the game on a shorthanded effort. Ioanilli added his second goal three minutes later.
Giovanni Valentine, off an assist from his brother Emilio, made it 5-2 Lancers. Multari scored with 14 seconds left in the second period on an assist from Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic).
Multari netted his second goal just 16 seconds into the third period. Malvar and Harris assisted on the goal. Harris and Cionni added their second goal each, lifting the Lancers’ lead to 9-1. Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) assisted on Harris’ goal.
The Hillers scored to make it 9-2. Multari netted his hat-trick goal with help from Cochenour and Brandon Boyles (Laurel). Harris picked up his hat-trick goal to close out the scoring for Neshannock with an assist going to Ioanilli.
Andrew Bovo (Shenango) stopped 17 of 20 shots to secure the victory in goal.
Neshannock is off until Feb. 16th when it hosts Avonworth at 7 p.m. at Hess Ice Rink.
Greyhounds post easy win
Wilmington cruised to an 8-1 win over Burrell at Hess Ice Rink. The Greyhounds are now 7-2.
Drake Tomak (Ellwood) got Wilmington on the board with a goal at the 9:36 mark of the first period. Nick Cartwright (Union) and Dalton Messner (New Castle) assisted on the score. Cartwright would find the net 10 seconds later with an assist from Aidan Hasson (Wilmington). Andrew Cartwright (Union) put the Greyhounds up 3-0 on a score with another assist from Messner to close out the first period.
Wilmington recorded the only scoring of the second period on a short-handed goal from Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood) at 3:08 and an unassisted, even-strength score from Nick Cartwright at 13:33.
The Bucs tallied their lone goal in the third period. Wilmington’s Tyler Girman (New Castle) quickly answered on a goal assisted by Bokor. Tomak found the net twice more to earn a hat trick. Both goals were assisted by James McCart (Union).
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) earned the win in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots on goal.
The Greyhounds will travel to Rostraver Ice Garden on Monday to face Ringgold.
Bowling
New Castle teams sweep
The Red Hurricane boys recorded a 7-0 verdict over Rochester at Sheffield Lanes. New Castle’s girls also captured a 7-0 road decision over Rochester.
The ‘Canes’ boys team is now 3-4. Christian Medina paced New Castle with a high game of 183 and high series of 474.
The Lady ‘Canes are 4-3. Dianna Troutman recorded the high game of 183 and high series of 517 for New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.