There was a time when an argument could be made the best power hitter in baseball in the 1920s and ‘30s was either Babe Ruth or Hack Wilson.
Lewis Robert “Hack” Wilson, was seen as the National League’s answer to Ruth, who still holds the major league single-season runs batted in record of 191.
While Wilson battled personal demons throughout his life, few could deny the player he was, as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979 by the Veterans Committee.
To commemorate Wilson’s legacy, a historical marker, through the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, was unveiled Friday in his hometown of Ellwood City.
The marker is located in front of the Lincoln High School Sports Complex at Ewing Park, while a ceremony there was organized by the commission and the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
“Ellwood City has a rich tradition of baseball that probably started with someone like Hack Wilson,” said Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court, a former Lincoln High School baseball player. “We’re honoring one of our own.”
State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Mercer), who serves as a commissioner for the Historical and Museum Commission, said each historical marker offers a “link to the past.”
Andy Masich, the president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh and a commissioner with the Museum Commission, said Wilson is worthy of his marker by how he inspired both players and fans alike with his style of play on the field.
He also said he was able to “pull himself from his bootstraps” and make a legacy from nothing, whose fighting spirit is emblematic of Ellwood City itself.
“I can’t think of a better idea for a marker than Hack Wilson,” Masich said.
The featured speaker for the ceremony was John Racanelli, a Chicago lawyer, author and baseball historian, member of the Society of Baseball Research and founder and co-chair of the SABR Baseball Landmarks Research Committee.
In 2021, he began researching Wilson, visiting Ellwood City and other places he played and writing an article titled “Hack Wilson: A Pugilist,” in the 2023 SABR The National Pastime.
Racanelli told Wilson’s life story, from growing up in Ellwood to his exciting and often tumultuous career, which included alcohol addiction, which was the cause of his death on Nov. 23, 1948, due to internal hemorrhages at 48.
Wilson was born on April 26, 1900, in Ellwood City.
“His path to the Hall of Fame started in Ellwood City,” Racanelli said.
Both of his parents were alcoholics, with his mother dying when he was 7. Sports writers made fun of his body during his playing days as he had symptoms of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.
Wilson dropped out of school at 16 and began working different jobs, when he gradually learned how to play baseball. In 1921, he made his minor league debut with the Martinsburg Mountaineers in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
He joined the majors in 1923 with the New York Giants, playing there until 1925, then played for the Chicago Cubs from 1926 to 1931, the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1932 to 1934 and finished his career with a brief stint in 1934 with the Philadelphia Phillies. His final MLB game was on Aug. 25, 1934, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
In 1930, Wilson had one of the best single-season performances in MLB history, batting .356, leading the National League with 56 home runs, 191 RBIs, a .454 on-base percentage and .723 slugging percentage. He finished his career with a .307 average, 244 home runs and 1,063 RBIs.
“Hack Wilson’s 1930 season was one for the ages,” Racanelli said.
Racanelli said throughout his adult life, he struggled with alcoholism, which left him estranged from his wife and son and had physical and verbal altercations both in and outside the field.
Still, Racanelli said in his final interview a week before his death, Wilson famously stated: “Talent isn’t enough. You need common sense and good advice. If anyone tries to tell you different, tell them the story of Hack Wilson.”
Racanelli said he always loved Ellwood and remembered where he came from.
During the 1928 season, when the Cubs were playing in Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, a group of Ellwood residents drove to see him play. Following the game, Wilson was given permission to spend the night in his hometown.
“His heart was always here in Ellwood City,” Racanelli said. “This marker is a fitting tribute to a man from Ellwood City.”
