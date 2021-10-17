Colin Hill lifted the Wilmington High boys soccer team to a victory Saturday.
Hill’s goal was the difference in the Greyhounds’ 1-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home victory over Sharpsville. That win secured the region championship for Wilmington (8-1 region, 10-2 overall).
Skyler Sloan made five saves in net to lock up the shutout.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds edge foe
Becka Book’s second-half goal propelled Wilmington to a 2-1 District 10, nonregion road victory over Fairview.
Lindsey Martinea scored the first goal for the Lady Greyhounds (12-3).
Wilmington led 1-0 at halftime.
Fairview tied it at 1, setting up Book’s tally. She took an errant cross and played the ball back to Reese Walker near the penalty spot. Walker buried her opportunity inside the left post to earn for the goal.
Taylor Kendall made 12 saves in goal for the Lady Greyhounds. She also added an assist.
