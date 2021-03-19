Chris Hill is set to climb back in boxing ring.
Hill, a member of the Foundation Boxing and Youth Center in New Castle, will battle Jake Nugent on Saturday. Weigh-ins are scheduled for 10 a.m., with the first fight scheduled for noon.
The card will be held at Jack’s Boxing Gym, 7822 Perry Highway in Pittsburgh.
