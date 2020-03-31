High school sports around Pennsylvania are still on hold. For now.
The PIAA has yet to cancel the remainder of the swimming championships and the basketball championships. Spring sports also are in a holding pattern.
The PIAA board of directors conducted a video conference Monday. No discussion was conducted regarding the completion of winter sports or the start of spring sports because of the effects from the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, the scheduled board meeting was postponed and it was held Monday.
The PIAA announced March 12 the postponement of the swimming championships as well as the boys and girls basketball playoffs. The basketball playoffs were at the quarterfinal stage.
The Class 2A boys and girls swimming and diving championships were scheduled for March 13 and March 14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
The Mohawk High girls basketball team is the lone Lawrence County basketball team still alive. The Lady Warriors would oppose Cambria Heights if the playoffs are resumed.
Earlier this month, Governer Tom Wolf closed all schools in Pennsylvania through April 6. President Donald Trump extended the social distancing period through the end of April. Wolf later announced Monday all Pennsylvania schools are closed indefinitely.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced last week it was canceling the remainder of its winter sports.
