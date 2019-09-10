The Neshannock High girls tennis team downed Central Valley in a Section 2-2A match at Pearson Park, 4-1.
Kelli Huffman (No. 1), Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) all captured singles wins for Neshannock (5-1, 7-1).
The doubles tandem of Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 2) also picked up a victory for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4, CENTRAL VALLEY 1
SINGLES
1. Kelli Huffman (N) def. Lauryn Johnson 6-0, 6-2.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Brooke Burheen 6-4, 6-1.
3 Cristina Memo (N) def. Shae Clayton 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Jessica Bobeck/Taylor Yerdon (CV) def. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman 7-5, 6-1.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def.
Abi Hudson/Celeste Gabauer (CV) 6-3, 6-2.
Cross country
SHENANGO RUNNERS EXCEL
Carmen Medvit won the girls race at the Big Red Invitational on Saturday. Medvit finished in a time of 19:00.
The Lady Wildcats finished third overall as a team.
Emily Olcott followed in seventh for Shenango in 20:11 and Riley Bruce was 34th in 22:11. Olivia Conaway (67th, 23:38) and Morgan Pisula (77th, 24:01) also competed.
The Wildcats’ boys team took 12th overall as a team.
Thomas Presnar paced Shenango, finishing 13th overall in 17:20. Christian Maxwell (53rd, 18:36), Ethan Krouse (91st, 19:16), Noah Delo (113th, 19:58) and Anthony Mancino (146th, 20:51) also ran for the Wildcats.
Genneron Lateria finished 16th overall for the Shenango boys in the junior high race in 9:29. The Lady Wildcats’ Sierra Mayberry took 74th in 11:51 in the girls junior high race.
