Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 District 10, Region 3-2A road decision to Reynolds.
Rachel Lego contributed 14 assists and 16 points for Wilmington, while Paije Peterson scored 11 markers.
Maelee Whiting slammed six kills with nine points for the Lady Greyhounds and Kara Haines blocked seven shots.
Reynolds won the JV match as well, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13.
Union sweeps foe
The Lady Scots captured a 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 home verdict over Freedom.
Elise Booker posted four kills, 11 digs and four aces for Union (5-0).
Union won the JV match 25-14, 25-10.
Dalaina Jones served 12 aces for the Lady Scots.
Boys golf
Golfers move on
Golfers representing six area schools competed in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual boys qualifier. The event was held at Castle Hills Golf Course.
All scores 86 and under advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship on Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
The following golfers will compete Thursday: Milo Sesti (Ellwood City Lincoln) 75, Caleb Gilmore (Laurel) 77, Josh Wilkins (Mohawk) 78, Paul Litrenta (Neshannock) 80, Sam Ball (Neshannock) 81, Nolan Ayres (Laurel) 82, Mason Hopper (Mohawk) 83, Matt Morelli (Neshannock) 83, Zac Polojac (Ellwood City) 83, Keigan Hopper (Neshannock) 86. Shenango and Union also was competed in the event.
Greyhounds score win
Wilmington picked up a 199-215 win over Jamestown on the par-36 front nine at Pleasant Acres Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Hoover paced the Greyhounds (7-8) with a 40.
Hoover was selected to the District 10, Region 2-2A First Team All-Star squad and will compete in the district girls individual championship at Meadville Country Club next month.
Girls soccer
Wilmington nets 20 in win
Lindsey Martineau and Ashley Wignall scored four goals each for the Lady Greyhounds in a 20-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over West Middlesex.
Analiese Hendrickson and Becka Book scored three goals each for Wilmington (2-0, 5-0) in the win. Reese Walker, Emily Arblaster, Anna Williams, Annalee Gardner, Camryn Kollar and Jenna Nuzzo netted one goal each for the Lady Greyhounds.
Walker and Hendrickson handed out four assists each for Wilmington, while Book and Martineau contributed two each. Arblaster, Williams, Gardner, Wignall and Sarah Dieter delivered one assist each for the winners.
Wilmington led 11-0 at the half.
Wignall and Sarah Thomas split the shutout in goal.
Girls tennis
Neshannock cruises to win
The Lady Lancers won all five matches in a Section 4-2A win over host Beaver Falls.
Elena Noga (No. 1), Chloe Maalouf (No. 2) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) earned singles wins for Neshannock (3-1, 4-1).
Alex Ong/Sophia Covelli (No. 1) and Juliana Medure/Brianna Bailey (No. 2) scored doubles triumphs for the Lady Lancers.
