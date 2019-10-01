Wilmington volleyball team rolled to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 District 10, nonregion home win over Reynolds on Monday night.
Keegan McConahy slammed 12 kills with 10 digs for Wilmington (5-5), while Madison Wigley added nine assists and six digs.
Rachel Lego chipped in with seven assists and four digs for the Lady Greyhounds and Gabi Lego followed with six kills.
Lady Spartans top Union
Visiting Laurel improved to 8-3 overall with the 26-6, 25-12, 25-22 nonsection win.
Mikayla Slater led the Lady Spartans with 13 passes, eight service points and five kills.
Johnna Hill had 20 passes for the winners, while Reese Bintrim added four passes and 10 kills and Faith Gibson 18 assists.
Laurel also won the JV match, 25-18, 25-18.
Bailey Hill had 17 service points and six aces and Mia Lombardo 14 passes for the Lady Spartans.
Girls soccer
Lady Warriors fall
Mohawk dropped a 3-0 WPIAL Section 3-1A road decision to Riverside.
Riverside (5-4, 6-5) led 1-0 at the half.
Alexa Nulph made 12 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors (4-6, 4-7).
