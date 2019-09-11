Emma Callahan collected 12 points to lead the Shenango volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-13 road win over South Side Beaver.
Angel Klein was next for Shenango (3-0) with 14 points and seven aces. Grace Merkel served up six aces with six kills and Shannon Linz added six kills and 18 assists.
The Lady Wildcats won the JV match, 25-9, 25-12.
Hannah Zeigler delivered 12 points and five aces for Shenango. Kassidy Peters posted seven points and 13 assists, while Emilee Fedrezzi notched 10 kills.
Neshannock tops Mohawk
Kaylee George recorded 28 assists and 20 points to lead the Lady Lancers to a 25-27, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Maddie DeMatteo delivered 13 kills and 17 points for Neshannock (2-1, 2-2), while Sophia Smith added eight kills.
Jenny Lyda led Mohawk with six kills and eight digs, while Talia Magno added five kills. Cassie Jones scooped up nine digs and Mackenzie Kushma was next with 12 assists for the hosts.
Tori Micco followed with six blocks and four kills. Leah Boston tallied four digs and Paige Householder blocked three shots.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match, 26-24, 25-8.
Mikaela Theisler chipped in four digs and six assists for the Lady Wariors.
Union falls in five
The Lady Scots dropped a 14-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10 Section 1-1A road verdict to Western Beaver.
Nina Casalandra led Union (2-1, 3-1) with 30 digs and five aces. Hannah Bowen followed with 20 assists for the Lady Scots and Haley Degitz delivered 10 digs.
Madison Wynn contributed 11 kills, 14 digs and three aces for Union, while Amanda Book slammed seven kills and scooped up five digs.
Union won the JV match, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8.
Lady Greyhounds fall
Wilmington dropped a 25-11, 25-11, 25-22 District 10, Region 2-2A road match to Corry.
Madison Wigley led the Lady Greyhounds with six assists, four digs and three aces, while Alex Anderson added five digs. Keegan McConhay delivered four digs and three aces.
Girls tennis
Wilmington blanks foe
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a Region 1-2A road win over Oil City.
Ashlynn McAllen (No. 1), Taylor Dlugozima (No. 2) and Grace Hendrickson (No. 3) all earned singles wins for Wilmington.
The Lady Greyhounds’ doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (No. 2) also picked up victories to cap the shutout.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, OIL CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Ashley Battaglia 6-0, 6-1.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Sophie Horner 6-1, 6-2.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Heather Karns 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Haley Burk/Payton Burk 6-2, 6-2.
2. Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (W) def. Emily Mussel/AshleyKujawski 6-0, 6-4.
