Matt Morelli paced the Neshannock High boys golf team to another victory Wednesday.
Morelli carded a 38 to lead the Lancers to a 203-236 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Shenango on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Paul Litrenta was next for Neshannock (8-0 section, 8-0 overall) with a 39. Sam Ball and Caleb McConnell both shot a 41 for the winners, while Sophia Covelli contributed a 44.
Joe Campoli scored a 46 for the Wildcats, while Jake Natale and Ben Santangelo both fired a 47. Tom Presnar and Cole Sickafuse each shot a 48.
Hoerner leads New Castle
Josh Hoerner shot a 46 for the Red Hurricane in a 215-273 Section 5-3A loss to Moon on the par-36 back nine at Montour Heights Country Club.
Thomas Morell followed with a 51 for New Castle (0-7, 0-7) and Tyler Mulhollen tallied a 55. Dom Cade collected a 57 and Vince Micco was next with a 64.
Girls tennis
Neshannock players win a match
Elena Noga and Chloe Maalouf both competed in the WPIAL Section 4-2A Singles Tournament at Brady’s Run Park.
Noga was seeded No. 6 and Maalouf was unseeded.
Noga defeated Beaver Falls’ Breyonna Pugh, 10-0, in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Noga was eliminated by Beaver’s No. 3 seed, Fiona Rubino, 10-0.
Maalouf defeated Riverside’s Kiersten Whipple, 10-4, in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Maalouf was defeated by No. 4 seed, Madylin McCommons, 10-0.
Volleyball
Union wins in five games
The Lady Scots knocked off host Western Beaver in Section 1-1A action, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7.
Emma Murdock scooped up 29 digs for Union (3-0, 4-0) and Sydney Wrona added 25. Elise Booker slammed 21 kills for the victors.
Ella Casalandra contributed 12 digs, 20 assists and four aces for the Lady Scots, while Kendall Preuhs posted four kills and 25 digs. Maddie Kassi was next with 16 digs and four aces for Union, Zoe Lepri notched four blocks, four kills and nine digs. Kelly Cleaver recorded three blocks and three aces.
Western Beaver won the JV match, 25-13, 22-25, 15-13.
