Natalie Lape and her Mohawk High girls cross country teammates turned in a strong effort Saturday.
Lape finished second individually and the Lady Warriors finished second in the team standings in the Big Red Invitational, which was hosted by West Middlesex.
Lape, a sophomore, finished in 20:13.45. Mohawk scored 118 points, second only to Villa Maria Academy (90 points). Claire Anderson (Jamestown) won the girls race in 20:06.85
The Lady Warriors' Evelyn McClain took 11th in 21:12.27 and teammate Lillian McClain was 40th in 22:26.48. Ellie Whippo claimed 42nd in 22:33.68 and Katelyn Stivers finished 51st in 23:12.80.
Kaleb Lloyd led the Mohawk boys, finishing 18th in 18:08.41. Brandon Nonnemacher claimed 49th in 18:45.14. The Warriors had an incomplete team.
Audrey Whippo was 39th for Mohawk's girls in the junior high race and Scott McConnell finished 17th for the Warriors' boys team in the junior high event.
New Castle's varsity boys finished fifth overall with 200 tallies. Lucas Bradley led the way for the Red Hurricane, finishing seventh in 17:19.52. Josh Hoerner was next for New Castle in 23rd place in 18:17.01, while Gavin Petrone posted a time of 18:44.33 to finish 48th. Ben Bryson was 54th in 18:58.40 and Andrew Kladitis secured 74th in 19:20.33.
The Lady 'Canes took 12th in the team standings with 341 points. Isabella Stillwagon was the top finisher for New Castle (38th, 22:19.48) and Keara Mangieri was 59th in 23:27.58. Julia Bryson claimed 87th in 24:46.88, Lailah Bogart was 104th in 25:42.75 and Summer Barge captured 120th in 27:08.44.
Anna Reider was the top finisher for the Lady 'Canes in the junior high race, crossing the line 54th in 12:04.43. Nik Kladitis took seventh for the New Castle boys in the junior high race in 9:03.
Laurel's boys finished in 30th place with 759 markers. Justin John led the Spartans, finishing 101st in 20:00.36.
Aidan Fuchs captured 125th place in 20:34.66 and Christopher Stone was 164th in 21:35.77. Alex Viggiano was 200th in 23:41.66 and Logan Parsons claimed 206th in 24:14.90.
The Lady Spartans didn't field a complete team for the event. Alyssa Sherman paced Laurel, crossing the line 19th in 21:30.59. Valerie Hauser was next for the Lady Spartans in 23:49.83 and Sun Hileman took 109th in 26:04.05. Jenna Fabian claimed 160th in 29:55.45.
Laurel's Aidan Mack captured ninth in the boys junior high race in 9:05.94. The Lady Spartans' Meghan Czerpak placed 13th in the girls junior high race in 11:04.53.
Brendan Burns led Neshannock's boys, finishing 36th in 18:36, while Nick Bender was 66th in 19:08. Roger Kwiat captured 123rd place in 20:33, Adam Rickel placed 132nd in 20:44 and Brian McConahy was 140th in 20:56.
Taegan Scheller placed 76th for the Lady Lancers in 24:14 and Lindsey Urban took 92nd in 24:58. Savannah Schill was 135th in 27:57 and Brooke Presnar placed 140th in 28:31.
Cole Hutchison finished 15th for Neshannock's junior high boys in 9:28. Mikayla Measel tallied a 51st-place finish for the Lady Lancers' junior high squad in 11:55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.