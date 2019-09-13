The Wolverines improved their Section 5-2A record to 5-4 (9-4 overall) with the 226-236 win over the Par 36 front nine at Del Mar Golf Course.
Milo Sesti and Joey Hudson shot 42s to lead Ellwood City.
Tyler Richards added a 43, Jeffrey Bokor scored a 49 and Daniel Rogers added a 50.
For Mohawk, Jack Barth shot a 40, Preston McConnell came in with 45, Kelci Yeager added 47, and Jackson Miller shot a 49 and Kevan Yorns added a 55.
New Castle splits
The Red Hurricane finished second in a three-team match with Moon and Ambridge in Section 5-3A action over the front nine at Montour Heights Country Club.
Moon finished with 187, followed by the Red Hurricane with 253 and Ambridge with 330.
New Castle is now 5-6, both in the section and overall.
Rocco Bernadino topped the ‘Canes with a 2-over-par 38, with Jacob Wagner added a 44, Josh Hoerner scored a 55, George Joseph shot a 56 and Dom Cade carded a 60.
Wilmington last in mega-match
The Greyhounds finished with a total of 439 in the eight-team field in District 10, Region 2-2A action at Oak Tree Country Club.
Grove City won the match with 321 points. Cameron Colbert of Hickory was medalist with a 77.
Wilmington’s scores were Garrett Heller with a 104, Maxwell Frederick with a 108, Presley Deep with a 110, Brayden McCown with a 117 and Cooper Cline with a 120.
Soccer
Wilmington girls fall
The Lady Greyhounds lost to visiting Sharon, 1-0.
The Lady Tigers scored their goal in the first half when midfielder Julia Day scored off a feed from Mira Hardman.
Sharon keeper Kate Krecec made 16 saves to secure the shutout.
Leah Gerstnecker made four saves in the losing effort for Wilmington.
Sharon is now 2-1 and the Lady Greyhounds are 3-2.
Tennis
Wilmington prevails
The Lady ‘Hounds posted a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A shutout of visiting Kennedy Catholic.
Wilmington is now 7-0 in the region, 7-1 overall.
Singles
No. 1: Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Lydia Grove, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Andrea Suhar, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3: Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Nikki Risavi 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Kaylee Vastano and Anna McGinnis (W) def. Alaina Suhar & Bry Sechler 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Savannah Bailey and Leah Hickman (W) won by forfeit.
