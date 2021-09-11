The 2001 high school football campaign started like any other.
The first week of games went off without a hitch. But this was no ordinary season. The events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 proved that.
At 8:45 a.m., an American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
A mere 18 minutes after the first plane hit, a second Boeing 767 — United Airlines Flight 175 — turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and crashed into the south tower near the 60th floor.
"I was shocked, then I saw the second plane hit," Union coach Stacy Robinson of what he witnessed on television.
"It was live, it wasn't a recording. Your mouth drops open. It was a scary thing. We had to put everything into an extra gear."
Robinson, who is 58 and a 1981 Union graduate, is in his 25th season as Scotties coach.
High schools scrambled to figure out what was logical, what made sense, during the tragic event.
"We met with the team at the end of the school day, practice was canceled," said current Laurel coach Brian Cooper. In 2001, Cooper, who is 51 and a 1988 Wilmington graduate, was the head coach at Shenango.
"I remember how different the world was," Cooper said. "How big of a situation that had just occurred and what had transpired.
"I kept thinking to myself, what a different world the kids are living in than what I did."
On Thursday, the WPIAL took action on the upcoming games for Week 2: postponed. All 124 member schools in the district elected to honor the request put forth by the WPIAL from conducting athletic events.
Most games around the district were pushed back one day, including those involving Lawrence County schools. Wilmington, a District 10 member, also played Saturday as a result of the attacks.
"We were supposed to play Beaver and we played them Saturday night," Cooper said. "We wore American flags on our helmets."
Said Robinson, "I remember practice was canceled that day (Tuesday). We had a big game with South Side Beaver.
"There was silence during the national anthem. I told the guys, the world has changed forever. Looking back on it, you try to keep as much normalcy as you can. You can always second-guess things. You can always play Monday Morning Quarterback. I don't think anything was wrong with pushing games back a day. It was about trying to keep life normal."
Current New Castle football coach Joe Cowart was a quarterback on the Allegheny College football team.
"Our game was canceled that particular week," said Cowart, a 1999 New Castle graduate. "I remember being in class at Allegheny. I remember watching it unfold.
"Our league (North Coast Athletic Conference) shut down for a week; it was a unique time."
Cowart, 40, said his team paused football activities "for a day or two. The staff handled the situation well."
