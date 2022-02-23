Streaks are on the line Thursday night for Lawrence County high school basketball teams.
The New Castle and Ellwood City Lincoln high boys basketball teams, along with the Neshannock girls carry somewhat lengthy winning streaks into Thursday night’s action. All three are defending WPIAL champions.
The Red Hurricane owns a six-game win streak in the WPIAL playoffs. New Castle’s last district defeat came via a 56-46 setback to Belle Vernon in a Class 4A contest in 2020.
The Wolverines’ streak sits at five straight. They won all five WPIAL playoff games a season ago en route to the program’s first WPIAL crown. Ellwood City’s last WPIAL playoff loss was a 67-53 Class 3A setback to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in 2018.
The Lady Lancers have won eight straight WPIAL playoff games, dating back to a 51-33 Class 2A semifinal loss to East Allegheny in 2018.
New Castle (21-1) will host Shaler (14-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a WPIAL Class 5A matchup. Ellwood City (21-2) entertains Avonworth (16-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Neshannock (21-2) welcomes Shenango (14-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
In other action, the Neshannock (18-4) boys travel to Aliquippa (16-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday and the Union (19-1) girls host Eden Christian (10-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
SHALER AT NEW CASTLE, BOYS
The 10th-seeded Titans upset seventh-seeded South Fayette, 68-64, in overtime to reach the quarterfinals.
The second-seeded ‘Canes rolled to an 85-52 win over West Mifflin to advance.
New Castle knocked off Shaler at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House on Dec. 16, 66-53.
Michael Wells leads the ‘Canes in scoring at 21.2 points a game. Teammate Isaiah Boice is next at 14.6.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo is in his 12th season at the helm. His teams have reached at the least semifinals of the WPIAL playoffs each of his first 11 seasons.
The winner moves on to meet the survivor of the Mars-Gateway clash on Monday at a time and site to be determined in the semifinals.
AVONWORTH AT ELLWOOD CITY, BOYS
The top-seeded Wolverines breezed into the quarterfinals with a 72-42 win over Summit Academy. The eighth-seeded Antelopes rolled past Ligonier Valley, 64-36.
Alexander Roth paces Ellwood City in scoring at 18.3 points a game, while his brother Joseph Roth is at 17.6 markers a matchup. Steve Antuono chips in 14.7 points a contest.
The winner reaches the semifinals and will square off against the survivor of the Steel Valley-South Allegheny contest on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
NESHANNOCK AT ALIQUIPPA, BOYS
The seventh-seeded Lancers advanced with 47-34 decision over Brownsville. The second-seeded Quips had no problem with Waynesburg Central, 71-41.
Mike Sopko leads Neshannock in scoring at 16.8 points a game. Jay Corey returned to the lineup against Brownsville after suffering an injury earlier in the season.
The winner advances to battle the victor of the Shady Side Academy-Washington tilt in the semifinals on Monday.
EDEN CHRISTIAN AT UNION, GIRLS
The third-seeded Lady Scots received a first-round bye. The 11th-seeded Lady Warriors upset Clairton in the first round, 49-41.
Kelly Cleaver leads Union in scoring at 14.4 points a game.
The winner moves on to the semifinals to meet the survivor of the West Greene-Bishop Canevin matchup on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO AT NESHANNOCK, GIRLS
More than pride and bragging rights are on the line in this entanglement. The county rivals and Section 1 foes are battling for a berth in the district semifinals.
Second-seeded Neshannock won both matchups in the regular season, 52-32 and 72-25. The Lady Wildcats are seeded No. 10.
The Lady Lancers moved on with a 65-18 victory over The Ellis School. Shenango picked up a 61-41 opening-round verdict over Winchester Thurston.
Mairan Haggerty paces Neshannock in scoring at 18.2 points a game, while Neleh Nogay is next at 12.6. Megan Pallerino contributes 12.4.
Kylee Rubin nets 12.8 points a game for the Lady Wildcats.
