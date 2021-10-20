Goals are coming in bunches for Wilmington High’s girls soccer team.
Annually one of District 10 Class A’s top teams, the Lady Greyhounds may have their most-explosive team yet. With one more match remaining in the regular season, Wilmington (12-3) has outscored its foes, 98-11.
“It’s nice,” said Wilmington coach Ben Bailey, who has guided the program since its debut in 1997. “There are a lot of players that have a lot of offensive ability. Some teams kind of focus on one or two players, but we have a lot of ability there and that makes it challenging to match up against us offensively.”
The Lady ’Hounds have never been short on talent. In the past 20 years, Wilmington has boasted the region player of the year 17 times. Kyler Lum earned the honor four times, while LeAnn Wynder (three), Scarlett Bretz and Emily Huff (two), Rachel Hostetler, Katie Ratvasky, Christine Lewis, Lena Welker, Michelle Novosel and Holly Lovich are the others.
This fall, the team boasts five double-digit scorers in Lindsey Martineau (18 goals), Analise Hendrickson (16), Becka Book (14), Reese Walker (13) and Anna Williams (10). Martineau, Book and Hendrickson are strikers and the Lady ’Hounds usually deploy only two at a time, but can load up with all three if they need a spark. Walker and Williams are attacking midfielders.
“They are consistently solid and make good decisions,” Bailey said. “Sarah Thomas is throwing out assists. She is always in the right position at the right time, but hasn’t generated a lot of goals yet. They will come, though. We’re just waiting for her to have her moments.”
Annalee Gardner (5 goals, 5 assists) and Sarah Dieter (2 assists) are two holding midfielders.
“Their goals aren’t as high as the others, but that’s just because they haven’t had the opportunity to be as offensively oriented, yet,” Bailey said. “If we need to add extra support in the midfield, I can throw them in there. They don’t hesitate to shoot.”
Ashley Wignall has nine goals and four assists while playing throughout the team’s formation as a super sub.
“I can put here anywhere from goalkeeper to forward,” Bailey said. “When we need to rest some legs or rotate someone in and change, she can help us reload.”
While the team’s goals have come in large bursts, Bailey wants to see consistency, especially once the D-10 playoffs begin next week. The Lady ’Hounds have won seven D-10 titles, but their last came in 2018. They’ve been eliminated in the first round the past two seasons.
“The challenge is that, when we get into more competitive games and we need our legs for the full 80 minutes, we don’t always have that,” Bailey said. “Sometimes, we lose a step because we have become a little complacent. The game speed isn’t quite there. That’s why we scheduled games against some of the better teams like General McLane, Fairview, Meadville and Karns City. We try to push ourselves so we know what we’re capable of. That’s not taking anything away from the ability that’s out there. Our team is solid.”
Bailey wants the team’s quickness to be a factor in the postseason.
“The overall team speed is better than where we have been in a few years. I think that’s one of the bigger differences you can notice when you watch them play. If we can put the passes where we need them to be, then we’re in good shape,” he said. “When we’re playing teams that are a little quicker, the girls don’t have as much time to make a play and don’t always get the ball where it needs to be. When we’re playing someone not as talented, you can see the difference. The girls can take an extra second to make sure the ball gets to where it needs to be.
“It’s a battle we face. Sure, maybe we won, 10-0, but are we moving the ball quick enough? Are we in the right space? Are we supporting the ball enough? The girls don’t do that sometimes because we don’t have to. That’s the challenge. That’s where we have to step up our game or work on things to make it faster.”
Defensively, Bailey is pleased with the team’s progress in a new flat-back system featuring defenders Maria Mitchell, Sabrina Devite and Camryn Kollar and goalkeeper Taylor Kendall. Of Wilmington’s 12 wins, 10 have been shutouts.
“We changed what we do a lot. When they play together, believe what they are doing is going to work and trusting in the other players to make the right decisions, they do well. You can see that, when we break apart and they lose confidence in what we’re doing, we give up goals,” Bailey said. “They are improving and it has taken most of the year to get to where they are. That comes with confidence in believing what they are doing will work. You can see them more consistent in an 80-minute game now.”
Wilmington is hungry to regain its place at the top of D-10.
“They know what they are capable of. They just have to go do it,” Bailey said. “It’s nothing crazy. We just have to play the way we need to play. If we do that, we can be competitive in every game we’re in.”
