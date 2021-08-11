Hickory grad Lener named Athletic Director at Westminster

Westminster College announced Jason Lener as the new Director of Athletics beginning immediately.
“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Lener back to Westminster and we look forward to his leadership,” said Westminster President Dr. Kathy B. Richardson. “His extensive experience in athletic administration and his love for the College where he had wonderful academic and athletic opportunities well prepare him to guide Titan athletics.”
Lener becomes the College’s sixth Director of Athletics, following Jim Dafler, Joe Fusco, Buzz Ridl, Harold Burry, and Grover Washabaugh.
Lener has extensive experience in athletic administration, having served as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Illinois, Deputy Athletic Director/CFO at Miami University, and Assistant Athletic Director/CFO at the University of Pittsburgh.
“I would like to thank President Richardson and the search committee for trusting me with this wonderful opportunity,” Lener said. “Following in the footsteps of Coach Washabaugh, Coach Burry, Coach Ridl, Coach Fusco and Coach Dafler is humbling and truly an honor.
“Returning to my alma mater as the Director of Athletics is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am excited to start working with the coaches, staff, and our amazing student- athletes. Westminster College is rich with athletic tradition and I look forward to continuing our history of academic and athletic success.”
Lener was a standout quarterback at Hickory High and graduated in 1988. While at Westminster, he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration, while playing quarterback under legendary head coaches Joe Fusco and Gene Nicholson. During his playing career, the Titans went 38-9 and qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II Tournament all four years, including a pair of runner-up finishes. Lener led the Titans in passing in 1991.
In addition, Lener has served as the administrative liaison for numerous bowl games and NCAA tournaments. He has also participated in the NCAA Division I Athletic Director Institute and was a member of the B1G Conference Administrative Council. He began his career as part of the football coaching staff at Robert Morris University, where he completed a master’s of business administration degree with an emphasis in sports administration.
