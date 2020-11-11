Hess figure skaters earn medals

Five members of the Hess Figure Skating Club medals during a Spooktacular competition last month in Ohio.
Natalie Colella led the contingent with gold, silver and bronze medals, while Colin Ferrell had a gold, silver and fourth-place showing at the Oct. 24 and 25 event near Akron, Ohio. Emmaline Passarella earned two fourth-place medals and a fifth, while Isabella Breuer had two fourths. Janelle Zawodny collected a fifth-place medal with a personal-best score. Scoring is done by the Olympic-standard International Judging System.
“Every skater should be proud of their performance and all the hard work that went into this,” said Melissa Maggio, Hess Ice Rink skating director.
There are more than 30 members — its largest membership to date — in the club, which works in partnership with Hess Ice Rink and Neshannock Township.
