'He's as good as it gets' Colella takes next big step with promotion to chief of staff with Penn State basketball

Adam Fisher has been with the Penn State basketball program just three weeks, but he already discovered something about Nick Colella.
"Nick not only coaches Penn State, he is Penn State," said Fisher, the team's new associate head coach under Micah Shrewsberry. "I coached him for a couple of years when I was with Penn State previously, but now he has matured into an incredible coach and person. He's as good as it gets, just a wonderful person who comes from an amazing family."
Colella, 31, was one of two assistant coaches (Talor Battle was the other) retained by Shrewsberry, who was hired in March, six months after Pat Chambers resigned. Jim Ferry took over as interim coach for the 2020-21 season and went on to take the University of Maryland-Baltimore County head coaching job.
Colella, a former New Castle High star, was named chief of staff under Shrewsberry earlier this week.
In addition to his responsibilities related to recruiting future Penn State players, Colella also will develop and maintain strong relationships with Penn State basketball letterwinners, alumni and donors. He also plays an integral role with men’s basketball summer camps and assists with the coordination of community and camp appearances.
"When he played for us, he was the first guy in the gym, last to leave," said Fisher, who came to Penn State after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Miami. "Extra shooting, extra film, whatever he could do to make himself better. And he passes that work ethic on to his players.
"I think when coach Shrewsberry was looking at the staff, he recognized right away that Nick did such a great job during the transition," he added. "He has made so many great connections and the players really relate to him. We not only wanted to keep Nick, we needed to keep Nick."
The son of David and Linda Colella, he will marry the love of his life and fellow Penn State graduate Aly Tomcho on June 19.
Colella served as the director of basketball operations in 2020-21 and was previously the program’s director of on-campus recruiting for five years, responsible for the coordination of official and unofficial prospective student-athlete visits. With restrictions to in-person visits in 2020, he developed innovative and dynamic solutions to share the program’s success and vision. He also works closely with marketing on the Nittany Lions’ social media presence and is the team liaison for the team’s INFLNCR partnership.
"This position is similar to one we have for football, Colella said. "I am beyond excited to be a part of coach Shrewsberry's vision for Penn State basketball.
"I look forward to continuing my time at Penn State by helping coach Shrews bring his vision to life and developing our student-athletes on and off the court."
As chief of staff, Colella will continue to recruit, but he will have much more responsibility.
"Taking this position was the next step for me," he said. The last six months were pretty stressful with the COVID situation, but things seem to be leveling off now.
"It's definitely a lot better to be able to go and recruit someone face-to-face, although we learned to make do."
Colella, a 2008 New Castle High graduate, went on to have a successful career with Penn State. He spent two years of his collegiate career at the NCAA Division III Penn State-Behrend campus in Erie before heading to the main campus, spending two weeks as a practice player with the Lady Lions basketball team and then joining the Penn State men's team through the open walk-on tryout process in 2010.
A member of Penn State’s 2011 NCAA Tournament team, Colella worked his way into a significant role, starting six straight Big Ten games in 2011-12 and then earning a role as a team captain the following year. Colella was rewarded with a scholarship for his senior year.
In his senior campaign, he became a major part of the Nittany Lions’ core lineup starting 14 games and playing in all 31. In the final nonconference game of the 2012-13 season, Colella connected on five three-pointers for 15 points. He scored nine points in Penn State’s senior night victory over Michigan. The win over the fourth-ranked Wolverines was, at the time, the highest ever in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Following his collegiate playing career, he served two seasons as a Penn State graduate manager before assuming his current role.
Colella holds two degrees from Penn State, a bachelor’s in kinesiology (2013) and a master’s in educational leadership (2015).
