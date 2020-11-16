Herr to play baseball at Slippery Rock University

Laurel High’s Robert Herr will play baseball at the collegiate level.
Herr, a senior, signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball career at Slippery Rock University.
As a sophomore, Herr posted a 3-2 record and a 2.54 earned run average in 411/3 innings pitched. He recorded three saves and struck out 61 batters. He added 18 hits, six triples, a home run and 10 RBIs as well.
The Spartans posted a 13-8 record in Herr’s sophomore season of 2019. Laurel advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and the PIAA playoffs that season.
Slippery Rock is an NCAA Division II baseball school competing in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Rock posted a 7-3 mark this year in limited action before COVID-19 shut down the season.
