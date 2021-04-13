Robert Herr tossed a complete-game gem for the Laurel High baseball team Monday.
Herr allowed just one hit to help the Spartans to a 6-1 WPIAL Section 2-2A home win over South Side Beaver.
Herr struck out seven and walked none.
Laurel (3-0 section, 6-1 overall) recorded eight total hits.
Justin Fell and Ryan Telesz tallied two hits apiece for the Spartans.
Landin Esposito and Logan Ayres knocked in two runs each for Laurel.
The Spartans scored a run in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
South Side Beaver (0-1, 3-2) scored its run in the fifth.
