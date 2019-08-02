Heroes claim North County title

The Summertime Heroes captured the 73rd Beaver/Lawrence North County League championship series Wednesday night at Brady’s Run Park with a 4-2 win over the Brodhead Bombers.
The Heroes dropped the first two games of the best-of-five game series, but rallied to take the next three games.
Kevin Ricciuti picked up the save by pitching the last three innings to secure the win.
The series was not decided until the last out, with the Bombers bringing the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Starting pitcher Don Colucci notched the win, with Matt Gibson leading the way at the plate for the Heroes. The Heroes played error-free ball with the infield of Sean Coyne, Gerald Taylor and Anthony Cioffi all turning in solid defensive plays to keep the Bombers off the board.
Zach Logan and Stefan Mrkonja led the Bombers hitters with two hits apiece.
